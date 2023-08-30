UCT crisis: Council gives independent panel until end of September to complete probe

UCT's council has given an independent panel until the end of September to complete its probe into a governance crisis at the institution.

The probe is led by retired Supreme Court of Appeal president Judge Lex Mpati.

UCT briefed the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Innovation about its state of governance on Wednesday morning.

UCT briefed Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Innovation on their state of governance, administration and related matters on Wednesday morning.

Council chairperson Norman Arendse told the committee that the panel had initially asked for an extension to complete the full report by mid-October.

"We were unhappy with it unanimously on the council, and we said we would like the report no later than 30 September. Once we receive the report, we have to take it seriously, debate it, and deal with whatever findings and recommendations there are," he said.

Arendse told MPs that there had been an attempt to stop the distribution of the independent report.

He stressed:

There is an attempt to interdict the publication and distribution of the report. We have called for a special council sitting on Thursday evening where that demand will be discussed, and a resolution will be adopted. It is most likely that we won't accept it and it's important for everyone concerned that the report be publicised as soon as possible.

Former vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, together with former council chair Babalwa Ngonyama, found themselves at the centre of an independent judicial investigation into the governance crisis at the university.



A panel was constituted last year following allegations that Ngonyama had supplied false reasons to the UCT senate for the early departure of Professor Lis Lange, who was the deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching.

According to Ngonyama, Lange chose to leave of her own accord for personal reasons.

Lange, however, denied this, saying Ngonyama had effectively pushed her out and told her that Phakeng didn't want her to continue as her second in command.

Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy has been appointed as the university's interim vice-chancellor.

Ngonyama tendered her resignation in May.

Phakeng decided to retire early, effective as of 1 April.



