UKZN announces compulsory module on GBV, racism, gender inequality and classism

The University of KwaZulu-Natal will introduce a compulsory module on gender-based violence, racism, gender inequality and classism.

University officials say the social justice educational module will be piloted in the college of humanities before being rolled out to all colleges.

The university seeks to 'empower students to critically examine social issues and their roles within these contexts'.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has announced plans to introduce a compulsory module on social issues including gender-based violence, racism, gender inequality and classism for all first-year students.

University spokesperson Normah Zondo said the social justice educational module would be piloted in the college of humanities before being rolled out to all other colleges.

Zondo addressed a gathering on issues of gender-based violence (GBV) at the university's Howard College in Durban on Thursday.

"Developed by a multidisciplinary team of academics, this module aims to empower students to critically examine social issues and their roles within these contexts. We believe this module, which will be compulsory for all first-year students, will help foster active participation in societal change. More details about the module will be released during its launch," she said.

University-based GBV hub



UKZN, like all of South Africa's 26 public universities, is grappling with sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

According to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande, 10% of all reported rape cases in the country occurred at higher education institutions.

In March, UKZN announced the establishment of a GBV hub to be located within the office of vice-chancellor and principal Professor Nana Poku.

At the time, Poku said the hub would ensure an improved response to incidents of GBV within the university community.

READ | Prosecutions head Shamila Batohi no show UKZN gender-based violence event

On Thursday, Zondo said the process of appointing a strategic coordinator for SGBV response was under way.

She said: "We envisage that the process will be concluded soon and that the appointed person will assume duties in November."

"This appointment is critical in instituting a zero-tolerance policy on SGBV across all campuses of the university."

She added the coordinator would oversee the revision of existing SGBV-related policies and manage systems for the monitoring, evaluating and tracking of reported cases.

Zondo said that R2.5 million had been raised from donors and would be used to fund the GBV secretariat.

Response

Addressing the gathering, UKZN students' representative council secretary-general Nosipho Manzini said they welcomed the measures aimed at addressing GBV by the university.

She said:

These interventions are long overdue. We hope that they will address challenges within the university and beyond.

Police Sergeant Neliswa Khumalo also welcomed the interventions, saying they would mean an improved potential for cooperation in addressing violence against women at the higher education institution.



At the same time, Cookie Edwards from the KwaZulu-Natal Network on Violence Against Women said the interventions were necessary and expressed hope that they would yield the intended results.



