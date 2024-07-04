Unisa rocked by AI, ChatGPT cheating scandal after students' scripts flagged as 'disciplinary cases'

The exam scripts of hundreds of Unisa students have been flagged as "disciplinary cases" after it was discovered that artificial intelligence (AI) tools, which were banned for the assessment, were allegedly used.

In a note to students on 24 June, Professor Tersia Botha, of the business management department, informed them that the department was in the process of finalising the exam results and "preparing dishonesty reports for hundreds of students for this module".

The module in question was Strategic Implementation and Control.