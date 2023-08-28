Uyinene Mrwetyana's family wants post office where she was murdered turned into 'a place of healing'

Uyinene Mrwetyana's family wants the post office building where she was murdered to be a "place of healing".

The UCT student was raped and murdered in the Clareinch Post Office in August 2019.

Her family established the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation which aims to create and fund projects that promote responsible and compassionate young men.

The family of a young UCT student who was raped and murdered at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont, Cape Town, wants the building she died in to be transformed into "a place of healing".



"We want this post office to be transformed into a place of healing so that no other family experiences what we experienced," said Noma Mrwetyana, the mother of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Uyinene's murder in August 2019 led to nationwide protests. She was killed while collecting a parcel at the post office, GroundUp reports.

Luyanda Botha, a Post Office employee, was handed three life sentences in November 2019.

Her family established the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation which aims to create and fund projects that promote responsible and compassionate young men, as a strategy to combat gender-based violence and femicide.

Commemorating four years since her murder on 26 August, the Mrwetyana family was joined by hundreds of students, relatives and activists at the now vacant Clareinch Post Office.

Some government officials in attendance included Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, Langa Ward 51 councillor Lwazi Phakade, and Claremont Ward 58 councillor Katherine Christie.

On Saturday, Mrwetyana told attendees that their family still needed help to bring their vision to life by upgrading the post office into a wellness centre, museum or library in honour of her daughter's memory.

"It cannot continue as a post office. We want this place that caused us so much pain to be transformed into a place of healing, whatever that would mean," she said.

Christie agreed with Mrwetyana's proposal. She said the building was owned by Telkom, which had been renting it out to the Post Office.

"We can approach Telkom and ask them to terminate the lease with the Post Office so that we can turn it into something Nene's mother wants," she said.

UCT student Lihle Rulashe told the group that they should commit to host similar marches each year to ensure that Uyinene's memory was kept alive and to raise awareness about gender-based violence.

"It is not only our responsibility as UCT students to take action but the government as well, hence as I was adamant about the death penalty being implemented in South Africa because this issue has gotten out of hand," Rulashe said.

The Constitution prohibits the death penalty.

Members of the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation then closed the gathering with a pledge in which all the men raised their hands, promising to personally protect women and end gender-based violence.



