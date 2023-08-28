5m ago

Share

Uyinene Mrwetyana's family wants post office where she was murdered turned into 'a place of healing'

accreditation
Qaqamba Falithenjwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Over a hundred people gathered outside the Clareinch post office in Claremont, Cape Town where, four years ago, on 26 August, UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered.
Over a hundred people gathered outside the Clareinch post office in Claremont, Cape Town where, four years ago, on 26 August, UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered.
Qaqamba Falithenjwa/GroundUp
  • Uyinene Mrwetyana's family wants the post office building where she was murdered to be a "place of healing".
  • The UCT student was raped and murdered in the Clareinch Post Office in August 2019.
  • Her family established the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation which aims to create and fund projects that promote responsible and compassionate young men.

The family of a young UCT student who was raped and murdered at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont, Cape Town, wants the building she died in to be transformed into "a place of healing". 

"We want this post office to be transformed into a place of healing so that no other family experiences what we experienced," said Noma Mrwetyana, the mother of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Uyinene's murder in August 2019 led to nationwide protests. She was killed while collecting a parcel at the post office, GroundUp reports.

Luyanda Botha, a Post Office employee, was handed three life sentences in November 2019.

Her family established the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation which aims to create and fund projects that promote responsible and compassionate young men, as a strategy to combat gender-based violence and femicide.

READ | Uyinene Mrwetyana's last essay shortly before her murder: 'Gender hinders the movement of women'

Commemorating four years since her murder on 26 August, the Mrwetyana family was joined by hundreds of students, relatives and activists at the now vacant Clareinch Post Office.

Some government officials in attendance included Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, Langa Ward 51 councillor Lwazi Phakade, and Claremont Ward 58 councillor Katherine Christie.

On Saturday, Mrwetyana told attendees that their family still needed help to bring their vision to life by upgrading the post office into a wellness centre, museum or library in honour of her daughter's memory.

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s father Mabhele Mrwetyana, brot
Uyinene Mrwetyana’s father Mabhele Mrwetyana, brother Esona and mother Noma outside the post office in Claremont on Saturday.
GroundUp Qaqamba Falithenjwa/GroundUp

"It cannot continue as a post office. We want this place that caused us so much pain to be transformed into a place of healing, whatever that would mean," she said.

Christie agreed with Mrwetyana's proposal. She said the building was owned by Telkom, which had been renting it out to the Post Office.

"We can approach Telkom and ask them to terminate the lease with the Post Office so that we can turn it into something Nene's mother wants," she said.

UCT student Lihle Rulashe told the group that they should commit to host similar marches each year to ensure that Uyinene's memory was kept alive and to raise awareness about gender-based violence.

"It is not only our responsibility as UCT students to take action but the government as well, hence as I was adamant about the death penalty being implemented in South Africa because this issue has gotten out of hand," Rulashe said.

The Constitution prohibits the death penalty.

Members of the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation then closed the gathering with a pledge in which all the men raised their hands, promising to personally protect women and end gender-based violence.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uctuyinene mrwetyana foundationuyinene mrwetyanacape townwestern capegender-based violencecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 2955 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 2885 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

3h ago

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.66
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.50
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.17
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.98
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
939.45
-0.5%
Palladium
1,234.46
+0.9%
Gold
1,915.71
+0.1%
Silver
24.21
-0.1%
Brent Crude
84.48
+1.3%
Top 40
68,938
+1.1%
All Share
74,617
+1.1%
Resource 10
56,941
+2.3%
Industrial 25
102,540
+0.9%
Financial 15
17,124
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo