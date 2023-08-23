Warm, loving, fabulous: Colleagues remember veteran journalist Derek Watts

Colleagues of veteran journalist Derek Watts described him as a warm, loving and fabulous person who made everyone he came across feel seen.

Watts died on Tuesday morning after battling cancer.

Journalists John Webb, Devi Govender and Ruda Landman said he had been passionate about telling South African stories.

Industry colleagues of the late veteran journalist Derek Watts described him as a people person who was kind, warm and passionate about telling South African stories.

Watts, 74, died on Tuesday morning after battling lung cancer.

Carte Blanche executive producer John Webb told News24 that he learned of the veteran broadcaster's death from Watts' wife.

"She said he died peacefully surrounded by his family," Webb said.

Webb recalled his interaction with Watts as a young journalist, saying: "When he asked you a question, he was genuinely interested in knowing the answer."

This quality and his authenticity translated to his work and was evident in how he engaged South Africans from different backgrounds, said Webb.

"He was always authentic, on and off camera. The Derek you got on camera was the Derek you got off camera, which is a rare skill."

He said Watts was always generous.

A gentle giant has left us. Rest In Peace Derek Watts. Thank you for the way you led your life and your incredible journalism. Thank you for being brave and kind. And thank you for always believing that things should be better. You blessed us all. pic.twitter.com/Qneh1lntuD — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) August 22, 2023

Webb said Watts continued working after his cancer diagnosis last year and stepped back earlier this year to focus on his recovery. He said this spoke to his dedication to telling South African stories.

Investigative journalist Devi Govender worked with Watts for 18 years at Carte Blanche. She told News24 that Watts introduced South Africans to investigative journalism in the 1980s when it was unpopular.

"He will be remembered for his genuine, kind heart. Derek was a fabulous guy. He loved everybody, and it was an absolute pleasure to have spent 18 years with him on Carte Blanche. I am choosing to celebrate his life and his contribution to his country because he was proudly South African," she said.

So sad to hear my old mate Derek Watts has passed. An extremely nice guy with a wonderful family. I visited him a few weeks ago and we shot the breeze about old times. A thoroughly decent man. pic.twitter.com/ZbktMtbFSE — John Robbie (@John_C_Robbie) August 22, 2023

Former Carte Blanche co-host Ruda Landman said Watts' death left what felt like "a huge sinkhole" because she had known him half her life.



She described him as a consummate professional who was easy to work with and joked often.

Very sad news about the passing of a gentle giant in the media space. I had huge respect for his work. My heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues at #CarteBlanche. Your loss is our collective loss.Rest in Peace Derek Watts pic.twitter.com/V5gCBiP2Ac — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) August 22, 2023

Shattered ??this is really painful ?? pic.twitter.com/OnPtFybgdA — Masa Kekana (@MasaKekana) August 22, 2023

"Carte Blanche started in 1988, and although it was a difficult and tumultuous year, the changes were inspiring and filled with hope. We were always live in the studio, and I was always relaxed with him next to me. Nothing could faze him. Nothing caught him off guard and unaware. He was always ready," Landman said.



"His jokes always caught me off guard. We were different personalities, meaning the show had a wider range and reached more of our viewers in their hearts," she said.

My final year studying journ at Rhodes was paid for by a Carte Blanche bursary. I hoped after graduating that I’d eventually work with Derek Watts in some capacity. It never happened as life took me on a different path, but the dream never went away. He was the prototype. — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) August 22, 2023

MultiChoice CEO of general entertainment, Nomsa Philiso, reflected on Watts' commitment to his work.



"We remember him as a dedicated investigative journalist and a longstanding presenter of Carte Blanche. His unwavering commitment to his work and his determination in the face of challenges were truly remarkable."

The government said Watts' death left a big void in journalism.

Government Communication Information System (GCIS) acting director-general, Nomonde Mnukwa, said: "Derek Watts was more than just a journalist; he was a voice of reason and an advocate for transparency and accountability. His dedication to journalistic ethics, courage in uncovering hidden truths, and commitment to holding those in power accountable, are values that will continue to inspire generations to come."

Mnukwa said Watts would be remembered for his interviews that were marked by a unique blend of empathy and straightforwardness, which allowed him to delve into the core of issues while maintaining the respect and dignity of all involved.

The government extended condolences to his loved ones.



