WATCH | Horse, my bru! Stirrup on Cape Town highway as 'spooked' gelding gallops through traffic

Lisalee Solomons
  • A horse caused quite a stir when it was seen running on the M5 highway in Cape Town.
  • The Cape of Good Hope SPCA collected the horse and is conducting an investigation into what "spooked" it.
  • They said it appeared that the horse had been undergoing training in Parkwood.

A horse caused a stir in peak-hour traffic on Thursday when it found its way onto the busy M5 highway in Cape Town and frantically galloped through passing vehicles.

Some motorists stopped their vehicles to capture the moment on camera.

But traffic officials soon arrived to restore calm.

According to Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham, the organisation was notified about the situation just after 16:30 and immediately dispatched a team to the area. 

Abraham said it appeared that the horse had broken free while training in Parkwood.

"The horse was running in such a panicked frenzy, not knowing that he had made his way to one of the busiest roads in Cape Town. What was worth noting was he was running with training equipment behind him," Abraham said.

WATCH | Cape Town residents are asking: Why did 2 ostriches cross the road?

When the SPCA team arrived on the scene, a bystander was trying to calm the gelding, which had an injured leg.

"Immediate first aid was administered by our team members, who are also qualified animal welfare assistants, before the horse was loaded into our horse box and brought back to the SPCA's Horse Care Unit," Abraham added. 

animals
The injured horse being helped by the SPCA.
cape town
The SPCA saved the horse, which was running in a panic on the M5.
horse
The horse has been taken to the SPCA for safe keeping.

"The horse's owners made their way to the area but were told the horse had been taken into the care of the SPCA until an investigation has been completed," said Abraham.

Motorists and passengers in a Golden Arrow bus could be seen hanging out the windows of their vehicles and trying to get the horse's attention so that they could take pictures of it.

"Shame, he's very stressed out," bus commuter Jerome Gedult remarked. "I'm also stressed from the day's work, Mr Horse. Maybe we can run away together."

READ | Babies on board: Pregnant Cape Town goat hangs out at MyCiTi bus shelter before being rescued

Another passenger joked that the horse was "probably late for supper".

Some asked SPCA officials what would happen to the horse and whether someone could buy it.

"The horse needs a loving family to look after him and space to run freely because he's a very fast horse. I can provide that to him," one motorist said.

animals
SPCA provided medical assistance to the injured horse.
cape town
Scores of motorists stopped their cars to take pictures of the horse.
spca
Motorists stopped their cars to find out why the horse was running wild.

But the SPCA said an investigation would have to be conducted before they could decide what happens to the horse.

Part of their investigation would be to establish what "spooked" it to the extent that it ran off in such a panic. 

"The traffic around him and the equipment attached to him would have been very distressing. It's believed that he was being trained. The investigation into eye-witness reports is ongoing, and we are calling on anyone who saw anything at the time to please contact us," Abraham added.

The SPCA thanked the members of the public who stopped to help the team and horse.

"We also thank the Cape Town Traffic Services [for closing] the road, enabling us to work safely in getting the horse to calm down so we could load him into the box," the organisation added.

The traffic department has been approached for comment, which will be added once received.


