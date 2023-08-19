WATCH | 'It's a very high number': More than 4 500 people in the Western Cape are waiting for organs

There are more than 4 500 people waiting for organ donations in the Western Cape.

The South African Transplantation Society says organ donation in SA needs to be improved.

Groote Schuur Hospital liver and kidney transplant surgeon Doctor Tinus du Toit says organ transplantation could have a "profound effect" on some patients who live with life-threatening conditions.

The lives of more than 4 500 sick people in the Western Cape have effectively been put on hold as they wait for organs to be donated.

President of the South African Transplantation Society Professor Mignon McCulloch says South Africa has a low organ donation rate.

"It's something we're really working on. We have just under 5 000 people – children and adults – waiting for solid organ transplants. It's a very high number, which means plenty of people are sitting and waiting with their lives on hold," she said.

Some of those people are receiving dialysis treatment and some don't have access to dialysis, she added.

"Anyone can donate an organ. It doesn't have to only be an adult," said McCulloch.

August is national organ donation awareness month and doctors and surgeons across the province are urging members of the public to consider donating good working organs to those who need them.

Groote Schuur Hospital liver and kidney transplant surgeon Dr Tinus du Toit said organ transplantation could have a "profound effect" on some patients who live with life-threatening conditions.

"The transplant field has driven medical advancements in various fields, including surgery, immunology, anaesthetics and critical care. Without the selfless donation of organs and tissue, the field of transplant cannot exist," Du Toit said.

The provincial Department of Health said organ transplants were recognised as the most effective treatment for many diseases, thanks to advances in surgical techniques and improved medicine to prevent infection and rejection.

In the past 10 years, Groote Schuur Hospital, Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital and Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town have performed more than 659 adult and paediatric transplant surgeries, including heart, kidney, cornea, and liver transplants.

One such recipient is 14-year-old Aloshay Arendse from Kraaifontein who underwent her first liver transplant when she was one year and seven months old.

But about 12 years later, the liver no longer fully functioned, according to her mother, Candice Isaacs.

"She started to get very sick and needed to be admitted back to Red Cross intensive care unit. Most of our lives have literally been spent inside the hospital as we try to give my daughter the best possible life she could have," Isaacs said.

Isaacs was put back on the waiting list, but the second time around, it was for a liver and kidney transplant after her kidney function deteriorated.

"Her kidneys would not have been able to withstand the impact of a second transplant," Isaacs said.

The transplants were successfully carried out in January.

Since then, Arendse has been able to enjoy sporting activities, such as netball.

She is looking forward to the summer when she will be able to swim again.

She said:

I feel so much better and healthier. I can do sports now and I am happy and over the moon.

Paediatric surgeon at Red Cross, Thozama Siyotula, 37, said building a trustworthy relationship with Arendse and her family during their journey was one of the most important parts of her job.

"We need to ensure all our patients are prepared for surgery and have a good understanding of our surgical approach because the medial staff is who they will see most of the time they are in hospital. So, it's crucial for them to feel comfortable and to get to know the team who see to their medical needs," Siyotula said.

She agreed that organ donation in the country should be improved, especially for children.