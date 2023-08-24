1h ago

WATCH | 'JP Smith must fall': Cape Town council meeting descends into chaos, EFF removed

  • The City of Cape Town's council sitting descended into chaos after EFF members heckled and interrupted Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis during his opening remarks. 
  • A tense situation unfolded after the City's law enforcement moved in to remove members.
  • Opposition parties were about to debate the recent taxi stayaway during the council sitting when chaos erupted. 

The City of Cape Town's council sitting descended into chaos on Thursday morning after rowdy members of the EFF armed with posters interrupted Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis's opening speech.

The City's law enforcement officers had to move in to remove EFF members, this as the mayor was about to address council.

EFF members held up banners reading "JP Smith must fall". 

Smith is the Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security.

Members of the EFF then approached the podium where Hill-Lewis was delivering his opening remarks, forcing council Speaker Felicity Purchase to adjourn the sitting. 

But tempers reached boiling point when other political parties joined the EFF and chanted for the release of impounded minibus taxis. 

Opposition parties stand off with DA during City o
Opposition parties in a stand-off with the DA during a City of Cape Town council meeting.

Other opposition parties also accused Smith of having blood on his hands. 

In response, DA members formed a circle of protection around Smith while councillors protested. 

The City's law enforcement and body guards were then called in to remove EFF members from council chambers. 

An irate Smith abruptly left the sitting.  

When News24 approached Smith for comment, he referred all queries about the sitting to the speaker's office. 

Opposition parties were set to debate the recent taxi stayaway when the chaos erupted.

The council sitting was forced to move to the main dining hall, while opposition parties were locked out of the sitting. 

Earlier this month, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) staged an eight-day strike to protest the City impounding dozens of vehicles over a range of infractions.

Taxi bosses believe the offending drivers should have been issued fines, instead of having their vehicles impounded.

The strike was marred by confusion over whether the metro was enforcing a City by-law in impounding the vehicles, or whether they were seized based on regulations in the National Land Transport Act.

This is a developing story. More to follow.


