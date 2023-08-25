WATCH | Mom of slain Amy Biehl remembers her murder 30 years on

Friday marked 30 years since American student Amy Biehl was killed in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

Biehl was killed during political mob violence in Gugulethu in 1993.

A memorial service was held in her memory.

The mother of US Fulbright exchange student Amy Biehl, who was killed during political mob violence in Gugulethu, Cape Town in 1993, says her daughter was fearless.

Linda Biehl, mother of Amy, said she is still representing her daughter's legacy.

"Amy was here because she wanted to be here in South Africa, and she loved people," she said.

A memorial commemorating Amy was held on Friday afternoon in Gugulethu to mark the 30-year anniversary of her murder.

On 25 August 1993, Amy, 26, a Stanford graduate and activist, was killed while driving with two black friends in Gugulethu.

Biehl told journalists during the event that she wants to raise awareness of the issues people are struggling with.

"This event is also to remember people who are struggling, and there are still issues, and we still have a lot of work to do," she said.

In 1997, Biehl and her late husband Peter attended the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings of Amy's killers, who were granted amnesty after claiming Amy's killing was politically motivated.

"I believe in sending a message of hope and reconciliation and restorative justice," she said.

Linda and Peter formed the Amy Biehl Foundation Trust, now called the Amy Foundation Trust, in 1998 as a tribute to their daughter's memory and her unwavering dedication to social justice.

After Amy's killers were granted amnesty, Biehl took them on to work at the Amy Foundation Trust.

Speaking at the memorial event, Ntobeko Peni, the rehabilitated killer and staffer of the foundation trust, said the journey for him was challenging.

"Amy was a gift, a difficult gift. It has been an extremely difficult journey. We are not here to reflect on Amy's death. We are here to reflect on this difficult journey," he said.

Peni said the power of reconciliation gave him the ability to cope and face his own demons.

"The political justification of Amy's death means nothing on a personal level," he said.

Biehl went to the site where Amy's body was found to lay flowers in her daughter's memory.



