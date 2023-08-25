1h ago

Share

WATCH | Mom of slain Amy Biehl remembers her murder 30 years on

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Friday marked 30 years since American student Amy Biehl was killed in Gugulethu, Cape Town.
  • Biehl was killed during political mob violence in Gugulethu in 1993.
  • A memorial service was held in her memory. 

The mother of US Fulbright exchange student Amy Biehl, who was killed during political mob violence in Gugulethu, Cape Town in 1993, says her daughter was fearless. 

Linda Biehl, mother of Amy, said she is still representing her daughter's legacy. 

"Amy was here because she wanted to be here in South Africa, and she loved people," she said. 

A memorial commemorating Amy was held on Friday afternoon in Gugulethu to mark the 30-year anniversary of her murder. 

On 25 August 1993, Amy, 26, a Stanford graduate and activist, was killed while driving with two black friends in Gugulethu.

Biehl told journalists during the event that she wants to raise awareness of the issues people are struggling with.

"This event is also to remember people who are struggling, and there are still issues, and we still have a lot of work to do," she said. 

In 1997, Biehl and her late husband Peter attended the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings of Amy's killers, who were granted amnesty after claiming Amy's killing was politically motivated.

"I believe in sending a message of hope and reconciliation and restorative justice," she said. 

READ | 'She'd still be involved in women's rights': Amy Biehl's mother reflects 30 years after her murder

Linda and Peter formed the Amy Biehl Foundation Trust, now called the Amy Foundation Trust, in 1998 as a tribute to their daughter's memory and her unwavering dedication to social justice.

Amy Biehl, a Fulbrihgt scholar, was murdered in So
Amy Biehl, a Fulbright scholar, was murdered in South Africa in 1993.

After Amy's killers were granted amnesty, Biehl took them on to work at the Amy Foundation Trust.

Speaking at the memorial event, Ntobeko Peni, the rehabilitated killer and staffer of the foundation trust, said the journey for him was challenging. 

"Amy was a gift, a difficult gift. It has been an extremely difficult journey. We are not here to reflect on Amy's death. We are here to reflect on this difficult journey," he said. 

Peni said the power of reconciliation gave him the ability to cope and face his own demons. 

"The political justification of Amy's death means nothing on a personal level," he said. 

Biehl went to the site where Amy's body was found to lay flowers in her daughter's memory. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 1978 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 1887 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.63
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.43
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
20.11
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.94
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.4%
Platinum
943.79
+0.4%
Palladium
1,223.14
-1.3%
Gold
1,913.65
-0.2%
Silver
24.22
+0.4%
Brent Crude
83.36
+0.2%
Top 40
68,162
-0.7%
All Share
73,836
-0.6%
Resource 10
55,667
-0.9%
Industrial 25
101,676
-0.8%
Financial 15
17,052
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo