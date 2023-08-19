47m ago

WATCH | Oh shucks, it's SchuBox! Leon Schuster's new video has people in stitches, SA Rugby 'flattered'

Lisalee Solomons
  • Another Springboks advert has made its way to social media; this time, funnyman Leon Schuster is centre stage with delivery company The Courier Guy.
  • The video was filmed in Gauteng and has had over 40 000 views since it dropped on Friday.  
  • The Boks take on Wales on Saturday.

South African funnyman and filmmaker Leon Schuster's new commercial video with The Courier Guy delivery company has gotten tongues wagging as the Springboks take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

In the video, Schuster is waiting for a box from The Courier Guy. The well-known branded white van pulls up outside Schuster's house, and the delivery man looks for the right box to hand to the comedian. After finding the box, the characters burst into Hie' kommie Bokke, the song Schuster made famous in the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

But the creative directors of Freckle Agency, tasked with filming the video, mixed up the song to "Hie kommie Bokse" in a clever wordplay.

The Springboks, currently the world champions, want to repeat their 2019 success in Japan when the Rugby World Cup kicks off in France in September. 

READ | Thinking out of the Boks: New Eskort banner has SA abuzz, but SA Rugby isn't giving it props

Head of Freckle Agency Bouwer Bosch told News24 he and his partner, Bennie Fourie, had to produce a video for their client, The Courier Guy, centred on the Springboks.

"We weren't entirely sure what we wanted to produce, but Bennie suggested we change the song Hie' kommie Bokke to Hie' kommie Bokse and try to get Leon involved.

Leon Schuster and the creative directors of the ad, Bennie Fourie and Bouwer Bosch.
Supplied

"He is a legend in the industry. We knew if he came on board, this advert would have people in stitches because it is rugby season, and people are happy and excited our Bokke are representing us," Bosch said. 

When Schuster agreed to be in the video, it was a "dream come true" for the duo, they said.

"Every time it's rugby season, that song is played all over. It will never get old. So when the man himself agreed to feature in the video, we were over the moon.

"He was eager to give us ideas and tips on how to get the video to be better and more cheerful in a more South African way. He even suggested doing some dancing in the video," laughed Bosch.

They wanted the video to convey the message that the country is backing the Springboks all the way and for them to feel the love.

Bosch said: 

We wanted to get South Africans in the rugby mood, and I think we did just that. The world is filled with so many bad things, so laughter and smiles are always welcome. We hope the Bokke enjoy the video.

They filmed the 54-second video clip in one day at a rented house in Gauteng.

The video has since had well over 26 000 views on YouTube and over 40 000 on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

SA Rugby said they were "flattered and grateful" for all the support from the nation.

"[We] would hope that [the] support was demonstrated by respecting the intellectual property of the team."

springboks
The team who made the Springboks advert.
Photo Supplied

The Courier Guy's head of marketing, Simon Hill, said there was no way they could adapt the song and not have Schuster in the ad.

"It's his song, after all. We also know South Africans love Leon, and he was the perfect fit in terms of getting our message across here. It's nostalgic, it's fun and communicates exactly what we, as a company, are all about," said Hill. 

Hill said it was "a warm feeling" knowing their ad brought a smile to many faces.

He added:

We understand things are tough at the moment, and if we can play a small part in brightening up someone's day, then great.

He did not know if the Springboks had seen the video yet. 

"Well, we hope they like it just as much everyone else. I don't know if they've seen it, they haven't been in contact. 

Hill said they are a proudly South African company that was "obviously" 100% behind the Boks.

"[We] wish them every success for the upcoming Rugby World Cup," said Hill. 

