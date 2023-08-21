1h ago

WATCH | Sinkhole swallows City of Cape Town rubbish truck

Cebelihle Bhengu
  • The City of Cape Town says it was "all hands on deck" to retrieve a refuse compactor truck that fell into a sinkhole on Monday morning.
  • A section of the road gave way while the vehicle was on the move.
  • A woman sustained minor injuries.

The City of Cape Town says it is retrieving a refuse compactor truck that fell into a sinkhole after a section of road gave way on Monday morning.

The Mayco member for urban waste management, Grant Twigg, said the road in Lavender Hill had no visible signs of damage.

A woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a rescue vehicle and personnel were deployed after they received a call at around 09:00.

A tow truck also responded to help recover the truck. 

Cape Town
The City of Cape Town says its "all hands on deck" as it retrieves a refuse truck that fell into a sinkhole on Monday morning.
City of Cape Town truck
The Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said the affected area was cordoned off for safety reasons.

"The main priority at this stage is to ensure the area is structurally safe to recover the vehicle and then the necessary assessment of the area can be done to determine the cause of the incident, among which is a sewer collapse," he added.

Badroodien said: "We urge residents to please stay away from the site for safety reasons. This request applies while the officials are recovering the vehicle and conducting the assessment and throughout the period when the remedial work is being done. Once the necessary assessment has been completed, the way forward to remedy the situation will be determined. We regret any inconvenience caused and ask the public to cooperate with us during this time."

Twigg added contingency measures were being put in place to ensure minimal delays to refuse collection in the area.


