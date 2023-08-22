WATCH | Stinkhole: Sewer collapse behind second large sinkhole on Cape Town road

A section of Montague Drive in Milnerton remains closed after a sinkhole appeared on Monday.

The lane has been closed for safety purposes and a contractor is assessing damages.

A sinkhole swallowed a City of Cape Town rubbish truck in Lavender Hill on Monday.

Two massive sinkholes appeared on busy roads in Cape Town on Monday, the first in Lavender Hill where a refuse compactor truck fell into the hole and the second in Montague Drive in Milnerton where a four-metre-wide hole appeared, causing major disruptions.

The City of Cape Town's water and sanitation department said on Tuesday it was attending to sewer collapses on Montague Drive and in Lavender Hill.

In Milnerton, one lane had temporarily been closed to traffic due to the sinkhole and motorists were urged to use alternative routes.

Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said a contractor has been sent to the area to determine the extent of the damaged sewer line before the remedial work could be done.

"Traffic services are also on-site to assist with the traffic diversion in the area. This is in the interest of safety as it will also afford the ease of operating the large mechanical equipment during the excavation process," said Badroodien.

When News24 visited the site on Tuesday morning, about eight construction workers were cordoning off the area while they waited for instructions from the City.

Workers were seen breaking down huge chunks of the broken tarred road, while others swept up the dirt around the sinkhole.

"Luckily, no one was hurt when this hole opened up. It's one of the biggest holes I've seen on a road in my life as a construction worker," a worker commented to another.

The worker anticipated that the road would likely be closed for about a month.

"There is lots of work that must be done here. That's why there are so many of us construction workers today. But the wet weather today will make it very difficult to start work," he said.

According to the City, a thorough assessment is needed to determine what caused the sinkholes.

Badroodien said:

It is not clear yet what the impact of the collapse is. Once the findings are available, we will have a better understanding regarding the time needed to repair as well as the cost thereof.

Badroodien said the sinkhole in Lavender Hill was also due to a sewer collapse. A woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital after the sinkhole appeared.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said rescue personnel were deployed at around 09:00 and a tow truck had to help to recover the refuse truck.



