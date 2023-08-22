1h ago

Share

WATCH | Stinkhole: Sewer collapse behind second large sinkhole on Cape Town road

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A section of Montague Drive in Milnerton remains closed after a sinkhole appeared on Monday. 
  • The lane has been closed for safety purposes and a contractor is assessing damages.
  • A sinkhole swallowed a City of Cape Town rubbish truck in Lavender Hill on Monday.

Two massive sinkholes appeared on busy roads in Cape Town on Monday, the first in Lavender Hill where a refuse compactor truck fell into the hole and the second in Montague Drive in Milnerton where a four-metre-wide hole appeared, causing major disruptions. 

The City of Cape Town's water and sanitation department said on Tuesday it was attending to sewer collapses on Montague Drive and in Lavender Hill.

In Milnerton, one lane had temporarily been closed to traffic due to the sinkhole and motorists were urged to use alternative routes.

Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said a contractor has been sent to the area to determine the extent of the damaged sewer line before the remedial work could be done.

"Traffic services are also on-site to assist with the traffic diversion in the area. This is in the interest of safety as it will also afford the ease of operating the large mechanical equipment during the excavation process," said Badroodien. 

WATCH | Sinkhole swallows City of Cape Town rubbish truck

When News24 visited the site on Tuesday morning, about eight construction workers were cordoning off the area while they waited for instructions from the City.

Workers were seen breaking down huge chunks of the broken tarred road, while others swept up the dirt around the sinkhole.

"Luckily, no one was hurt when this hole opened up. It's one of the biggest holes I've seen on a road in my life as a construction worker," a worker commented to another.

 The worker anticipated that the road would likely be closed for about a month.

The City of Cape Town's water and sanitation department is attending to a sewer collapse on Montague Drive in Milnerton that left a massive four-meter hole in the busy main road on Monday afternoon.
Lisalee Solomons / News24
cape town
The hole is about four-meters deep.
Lisalee Solomons / News24
cape town
Large pieces of the tarred road remained next to the hole.
Lisalee Solomons / News24

"There is lots of work that must be done here. That's why there are so many of us construction workers today. But the wet weather today will make it very difficult to start work," he said. 

According to the City, a thorough assessment is needed to determine what caused the sinkholes.

Badroodien said:

It is not clear yet what the impact of the collapse is. Once the findings are available, we will have a better understanding regarding the time needed to repair as well as the cost thereof.

Badroodien said the sinkhole in Lavender Hill was also due to a sewer collapse. A woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital after the sinkhole appeared.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said rescue personnel were deployed at around 09:00 and a tow truck had to help to recover the refuse truck.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape townwestern capecape town
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
40% - 4524 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 1196 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
24% - 2765 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
17% - 1949 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 971 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.79
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.93
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.39
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.07
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
919.72
+0.4%
Palladium
1,253.03
-0.3%
Gold
1,897.25
+0.4%
Silver
23.41
+2.9%
Brent Crude
84.46
-0.4%
Top 40
67,798
-0.7%
All Share
73,278
-0.7%
Resource 10
54,737
-0.5%
Industrial 25
102,450
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,784
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo