1h ago

Share

WATCH | Suspected hitman apprehended by KZN community after councillor shot

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Residents of Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal have apprehended a suspected hitman.
  • Locals handed him over to the police after he tried to flee the scene.
  • The suspect allegedly shot and injured a National Freedom Party councillor who is recovering in hospital.

Residents of Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal collared a suspected hitman mere moments after he allegedly shot a local councillor.

The alleged hitman is accused of shooting a National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor.

"The suspected hitman was apprehended as he was trying to run away after shooting the NFP councillor, who is also a local teacher in the area," said KZN Department of Transport and Safety spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane.

He added the councillor survived the hail of bullets and was rushed to hospital for medical assistance.

"The community members and the police moved swiftly, cornered the suspect and he was apprehended."

This is the second councillor to be attacked in Nongoma.

A few weeks ago, another NFP councillor, Ntombenhle Mchunu, was shot and killed while at home.

Recently, an ANC councillor in uMkhambathini, Mzwandile Shandu, also survived an attempted hit on him.

"The alarming rate of attacks is a serious concern to government and all peace-loving South Africans," Ncalane said.

READ | KZN National Freedom Party councillor, 75, shot dead at her home in Nongoma

Transport and Safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka commended residents for their bravery.

"The community of KwaNongoma demonstrated today that, working together with the police, we can expose these hitmen.

"This is a known person to the community, and we believe his arrest will expose even political leaders and political parties who are causing instability in KwaNongoma."

Hlomuka called on the residents of Nongoma to "allow the democratic processes to prevail", saying they should "resist violence".

"Police will continue with their investigation but further to that, we also want to know who is behind these attacks in Nongoma."

He said after Mchunu's death, it appeared there was a "well-orchestrated political plot to destabilise the municipality".

"Communities must protect councillors as their leaders. These hitmen live in the same communities and must be exposed.

"People must also revolt against political parties and leaders who are ordering hitmen to resolve political differences," added Hlomuka.

The police are investigating a case of attempted murder. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime and courtspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on President Cyril Ramaphosa's budding friendship with China's Xi Jinping?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a very smart strategic alliance
19% - 491 votes
CR needs to tread carefully
26% - 668 votes
He's alienating SA from the West
55% - 1401 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.51
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
23.55
+1.6%
Rand - Euro
20.11
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.98
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Platinum
930.66
+1.0%
Palladium
1,272.80
+1.0%
Gold
1,917.06
+1.0%
Silver
24.31
+3.9%
Brent Crude
84.03
-0.5%
Top 40
68,404
+0.9%
All Share
74,023
+1.0%
Resource 10
55,870
+2.0%
Industrial 25
102,380
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,006
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo