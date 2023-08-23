WATCH | Suspected hitman apprehended by KZN community after councillor shot





Residents of Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal have apprehended a suspected hitman.

Locals handed him over to the police after he tried to flee the scene.

The suspect allegedly shot and injured a National Freedom Party councillor who is recovering in hospital.

Residents of Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal collared a suspected hitman mere moments after he allegedly shot a local councillor.



The alleged hitman is accused of shooting a National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor.

"The suspected hitman was apprehended as he was trying to run away after shooting the NFP councillor, who is also a local teacher in the area," said KZN Department of Transport and Safety spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane.

He added the councillor survived the hail of bullets and was rushed to hospital for medical assistance.

"The community members and the police moved swiftly, cornered the suspect and he was apprehended."

This is the second councillor to be attacked in Nongoma.

A few weeks ago, another NFP councillor, Ntombenhle Mchunu, was shot and killed while at home.

Recently, an ANC councillor in uMkhambathini, Mzwandile Shandu, also survived an attempted hit on him.

"The alarming rate of attacks is a serious concern to government and all peace-loving South Africans," Ncalane said.

Transport and Safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka commended residents for their bravery.

"The community of KwaNongoma demonstrated today that, working together with the police, we can expose these hitmen.

"This is a known person to the community, and we believe his arrest will expose even political leaders and political parties who are causing instability in KwaNongoma."

Hlomuka called on the residents of Nongoma to "allow the democratic processes to prevail", saying they should "resist violence".

"Police will continue with their investigation but further to that, we also want to know who is behind these attacks in Nongoma."

He said after Mchunu's death, it appeared there was a "well-orchestrated political plot to destabilise the municipality".

"Communities must protect councillors as their leaders. These hitmen live in the same communities and must be exposed.

"People must also revolt against political parties and leaders who are ordering hitmen to resolve political differences," added Hlomuka.

The police are investigating a case of attempted murder.



