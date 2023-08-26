WATCH | To be accused of racism 'was radical', says pub owner after assault charges withdrawn

The owner of Hank's Olde Irish Pub in Bree Street, Cape Town, says he is fighting to save his reputation.

The pub made headlines in December when a man claimed he was racially discriminated against and refused entry.

Assault charges followed, but the case never made it to the court roll.

The pub made headlines in December when a man named Christopher Logan shared a video on social media, claiming that his friend, Thabiso Danca, was denied entry to the pub because of his race.

The post went viral and an assault case was opened against the owner, Johnny Papadakis, at the Cape Town Central police station.

However, it never made it to the court roll.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: "The prosecutor declined to prosecute in the matter after studying the docket. The prosecutor concluded that there were no prospects of a successful prosecution. The video footage was of no assistance at all."

Papadakis told News24 the situation was challenging for him as a business owner.

"To be falsely accused of something that you are not guilty of ... it's quite bitter. It's a heavy pill to swallow. Business has been very challenging at the moment," he said.

According to the allegations, Danca and a group of friends had gone to the pub - situated in the Love Thy Neighbour building - and he finished smoking a cigarette outside before proceeding to join his friends inside.

But a bouncer stopped him and asked to produce his ID.

The pub has a no-21s policy.

The following day, he and Logan went to the pub to confront the owner.

According to Papadakis, the situation was so tense that they were screaming at him.

"We were about to open the business, and they were getting rowdy. I tried my best to defuse the altercation," he said.

After the footage of the brawl went viral, it sparked anger.

The EFF held demonstrations outside the pub, forcing them to close their doors.

"I was very disappointed. To be accused of something [racist] like that was radical," he said.

Papadakis said the accusations had a significant negative impact on his business and reputation, and added that he intended to pursue civil litigation and criminal proceedings against Danca and Logan.

But Papadakis isn't completely out of the woods yet because the allegations are still before the Equality Court.

Logan told News24: "The assault always played as a distraction from the matter which really needed the attention, which was the racism. Hank's [Olde Irish Pub] attempted to hide behind the assault matter rather than address the racism. Now, the assault matter is gone, and we will have the racism matter addressed in the [Equality] Court, which is currently happening."



