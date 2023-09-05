'We are not sitting here waiting for your questions': JPC on one of SA's deadliest fires

The embattled Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), responsible for maintaining the day-to-day running of the fire-ravaged building on 80 Albert Street, berated News24 for asking questions.

The JPC, which sees a new board with every new administration, is beset by corruption and administrative instability.

Despite being implicated in corruption following internal and Special Investigation Unit investigations, the Government of Local Unity, the coalition between the ANC, EFF, and Patriotic Alliance, reshuffled the JPC's board in June, paving the way for Helen Botes' return as CEO.