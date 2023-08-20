'We are shattered and devastated' - Afrikaans rapper Angie oeh loses battle with cancer

Afrikaans mumble rapper Angie oeh has died.

Afrikaans rapper, Angelique Eurika Greeff, 24, known as Angie oeh, died on Saturday following a Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis.

Greeff died at Life Wilgers Hospital in Pretoria following her diagnosis on Monday.

"It is very sad and very terrible to lose Angie at such a young age," said Wynand Myburgh aka Valkie van Coke – Angie’s manager and friend. "Those who met her or have worked with her, will know how wonderful and special she was.

"We are not only losing a South African gem, but also a very special friend and partner."

He went on to praise her work saying her music would live on. "I’ve had one of the biggest and most fulfilling opportunities in my life working with her. Her creativity, work ethic, lovingness and sincerity was tangible. Her music will live on and she will never be forgotten."

Greeff's PR manager Louise Crouse told News24 that they are "shattered and devastated" by Greeff's passing.

In 2022, Greeff had a cancerous tumour measuring 15cm in diameter, removed from her back. She started complaining about pain in her side about two months ago.

Myburgh previously told News24 that Greeff had visited an oncologist who ran a series of tests.

During the early hours of Sunday morning, she was admitted to the hospital after her pain became unbearable. On Monday, her cancer diagnosis was confirmed.

In a recent Instagram post she expressed that she needed R200 000 for medical expenses and appealed for help.

A BackaBuddy campaign was created and has accumulated over R278 000 in donations.

Some of her songs featured top artists, including the likes of Jack Parow, Van Pletzen, Loufi, Biggy and producer, DJ Kay Faith.



