'We believe justice will be served,' says Babita Deokaran's brother as case is postponed yet again

The case of the six men accused of killing Babita Deokaran is not yet ready for trial.

It was supposed to have started on Tuesday after it was postponed the previous week.

However, the court was told that it had to be postponed to finalise the plea and sentence agreement.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko, and Siphakanyiswa Dladla appeared at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday for what was supposed to be the start of their trial.

However, the prosecutor Steven Reuben asked the court for the postponement to allow the parties to finalise the agreement.

He told the court that they had started drafting the agreements, but needed more time to finalise them. Judge Motsamai Makume granted a postponement until 22 August.

Deokaran's brother Rakesh, who was in court, said despite the numerous postponements, the family still believed that justice would be served.

He said they couldn't wait for the trial to begin.



"We can't wait to see the plea," he said.

Deokaran was killed on 23 August 2021. Next week will mark the second anniversary of her death, and Rakesh said the date was always a difficult day for the family.

He added that Deokaran's daughter, who was in Grade 10 when her mother was murdered, started writing her preliminary matric examinations on Monday.

"That is keeping her busy at the moment," he said.



