'We don't have a choice': Beds, fridges among the heavy loads unemployed Zimbabweans carry for money

Desperate Zimbabweans c arry heavy luggage on their necks, heads and backs across the Beitbridge border post from South Africa.

Th ey call themselves Zalawis and say it means humanitarian.

Zimbabweans are going to the polls on Wednesday to vote in the general elections.

They call themselves Zalawis and leave home at dawn to help ferry people home from across the border with South Africa.

According to them, Zalawi means "humanitarian".

They arrive at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo, and wait for potential clients.

In the hot Limpopo sun in Beitbridge, the group of young men and women carry the heavy belongings of those crossing the border as they make their way home, as many did this week to vote in the country's general elections on Wednesday. Once potential clients arrive, in minibus taxis, trucks, vans or sedans, the Zalawis waste no time circling the vehicles, waiting for the travellers to get out.

Some even jump on the back of moving vans. They push and even insult each other as they jostle to be the first to put their hands on the luggage of a Zimbabwean national heading home.

The travellers' goods are put on the ground and a deal is swiftly negotiated.

The Zalawis carry their customers' goods on their heads, shoulders and strap them to their backs.

They hurry ahead of their clients.

Among the goods they carry are beds, television sets, fridges, groceries, wheelbarrows, loaded fuel cans and bags. They charge between R80 and R100 for a trip.

"This routine is an all-day-long thing. They don't rest. On busy days, they even exchange fists over customers. They arrive as early as 03:00 and leave late in the evening. Others sleep on the South African side of the border for early and late arrivals.

"Some even risk their lives by assisting those who entered the country illegally by ferrying them, using makeshift boats across the crocodile-infested Limpopo River into Zimbabwe," an employee at the border said.

In bushes not far from the border post in Zimbabwe, is a taxi rank for those who illegally cross in and out of South Africa.

The rank is visible from the thick bushes near a river.

Asked if the ruling Zanu-PF would retain power, Zalawis were too afraid to offer an opinion.

They even refused to speak about the Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa, who is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

With eyes glued to vehicles arriving from the N1 freeway, Albert Katemadanda, 28, stood alone with his back leaning on a steel pole.

Katemadanda said:

I am a Zalawi; this is my job. I am waiting for clients who went shopping in Musina to arrive. We charge R100 as a group from a single person. If a client negotiates, we charge R80 per luggage. Things are bad at home. We are suffering.

"We want food, jobs, medication, and money. I am going to vote on Wednesday. I want to see a change in Zimbabwe. I hope my vote will bring that change," said Katemadanda.

Rebecca Thomas, 31, was among many young women who joined the Zalawis.

"I am a single parent. I am unemployed. I am the breadwinner. I have two children who are dependent on me. I am here every morning. I make between R50 and R70 per day. I only make good money on month ends and holidays.

"I am ready for Wednesday. I am going to vote. Things are tough at home. We are struggling. Things have worsened since Mugabe departed. I hope Zimbabwe will return to its glory days one day," Thomas said.

As the heat continued, some Zalawis consumed sorghum beer, which is beer and cough syrup mixed with energy drinks.

They claimed alcohol numbed them against the hardships they face at home.

Blessed Nyoni, 27, echoed their sentiments.

"We are risking our lives. We carry heavy things all day long. We don't have a choice. We must feed our children. Women have joined us in large numbers. More than 100 Zalawis are working here. For those living near South Africa, this is the easiest job to find.

"We are demoralised. We are suffering. People back home will be voting. I hope that my vote will bring jobs for the youth. At my age, I should be working. Unfortunately, we must carry bags. Some of us, including myself, are educated.

"We carry bags with our qualifications. There are no jobs in Zimbabwe. I am planning to find a job and start a family. Things are costly in Zimbabwe. We buy everything in Musina. Our money has no value," Nyoni said.

Zimbabwe's presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on 23 August and 11 candidates are vying for the presidency.

About 6.6 million people are registered to vote.

Mnangagwa and Chamisa are said to be the frontrunners.



