'We don't like to live the way we are living': Zimbabweans hope to see change after the elections

News24 spoke to Zimbabweans in Musina, Limpopo, about their hopes for this week's general elections in their home country.

Many were too afraid to speak.

Those who were willing to do so, spoke about the hardship they have been enduring and their hope to see a leadership change.

Every morning several Zimbabwean nationals arrive in Musina, in South Africa's northernmost province of Limpopo.

There, they buy goods to sell in their home country.

This past weekend – a mere few days from the country's general elections, which they hope will bring about positive change – was no different.

The News24 team was in Musina and observed many Zimbabweans pack their wares outside supermarkets, liquor stores, furnishers and clothing stores.

Neatly wrapped in black plastic, the goods were loaded onto vans, minibus taxis and private vehicles.

"I don't want to talk about the elections in Zimbabwe. We can talk about our hardship but not the elections," said one man, who would only identify himself as Eric.

He said he feared the Zimbabwean government.

"Once they see my face [in the media], it is over for me. The police will deal with me. I am very young. I don't want to disappear. My children need me. Let's talk about myself. If it is about the elections, I wish to remain silent," he said.

Two women expressed similar sentiments.

They added that they were ready to vote.

One of the women said:

We want to see change in our country. We don't like to live the way we are living. We never thought that one day, we would be in this situation. We buy things cheaper in South Africa to sell back home. Things are costly. With R1 000, you can only buy a few grocery items. We survive by buying in bulk to sell at home. Our country is ruled by fear. We are not free at all. Poverty is pushing us here.

Another man who declined to be identified bought polony and sour milk.

He said he was eagerly waiting to cast his vote on Wednesday.

"I am ready to vote. I hope the elections will be free and fair. I want to see the youth working. Our country has a huge potential. We are the generation that can bring change. I appeal to all Zimbabweans to come home in numbers and vote for change," he said.

He and three others went in and out of the store to buy goods because they were only allowed to buy a maximum of three items at a time.



The cold meats were loaded into trollies outside the shop.

"I am 31 years old. I want change in my country. I should be working in my country. Sadly, many of us are unemployed. We survive on buying things here to sell in Zimbabwe. We want to see a change in the leadership."

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean government has barred some journalists from covering the elections.



Zimbabwe's presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on 23 August and 11 candidates are vying for the presidency.

About 6.6 million people are registered to vote.

Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa, the incumbent, and the Citizen's Coalition for Change's (CCC), Nelson Chamisa, are the frontrunners.

Unemployment remains high and is an essential issue for young people under the age of 35. These voters make up 70% of the population, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, the cost-of-living crisis continues to be a concern for voters, with high inflation and interest rates and a Zimbabwe dollar that lost 86% of its value between January and June.