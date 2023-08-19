'We live like rats': Desperate Joburg residents reveal their fear of zama zamas

Fear is mounting as residents of the Jerusalema informal settlement take refuge at a police station.

The City of Joburg has promised to tackle brazen illegal miners.

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has vowed to launch an anti-zama zama hotline.

"Please don't talk to me. I don't want to be seen by zama zamas talking to strangers."



This was what a woman whispered to journalists when interviewed about residents' fear in the area.

The woman claimed she was among many families who fled their homes at the Jerusalema informal settlement in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

The group, including minor children, spent the night at the neighbouring Florida police station after heavily-armed zama zamas opened fire in their neighbourhood.

"I was among those who slept at the police [station]," she said.

Don't know peace

"I can't remember the last time I had a peaceful night. We don't sleep at all. We live like rats. We hide under our beds from stray bullets. Zama zamas are in charge of our lives. Their bullets pierce our shacks every night.

She said:

We are cowards in our own homes. This is not life. We don't know peace.

The woman claimed that the decision to flee their homes was taken earlier in the day at a public meeting.



"We are unarmed. We can't defend ourselves against zama zamas. We will continue sleeping at the police station until the police arrest these heavily-armed men," the woman said.

Another resident claimed the heavy gunfire came from three rival groups.

"We pleaded with them in a public meeting this week to stop. We asked them to take their battles elsewhere. They responded that they were fighting with their rivals, who fled from Zamimpilo and Riverlea," he said.

"They want to take over from zama zamas operating in Jerusalema. We have been staying peacefully with these zama zamas. Things worsened when the battle for territory began.

"They don't care. They shoot each other in the streets. If you are walking at night, you are dead. We vacate the streets as early as 18:00."

Hotline

The mayor of Joburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, visited the area and went to the scene where the police recovered 23 explosives and a detonator from a shack belonging to alleged zama zamas.

Gwamanda described illegal mining as the scourge which was causing anguish among residents.

"People have even found refuge at a police station. We can't allow people to live in fear. We want a complete eradication of this scourge and its root cause. We won't be turned into a war zone by lawlessness.



Gwamanda said:

We commit to finding an effective way to deal with this challenge. These conditions deter investors. I will establish a hotline for people to report illegal mining activities. We want to catch them in the act while terrorising our communities.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi assured residents that officers were on the ground to restore order.



Nevhuhulwi confirmed that people sought refuge at the police station, in fear of zama zamas.

"The group has since returned to their homes. The police will continue to combat and disrupt illegal mining activities in Gauteng," Nevhuhulwi said.



