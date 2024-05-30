'We need change': Eastern Cape shows strong voter turnout amid protests

Eastern Cape voters turned out in their numbers to cast their votes.

Some voting stations in the province experienced disruptions due to community protests.

People who spoke to News24 said they voted because they wanted to see change.

Eastern Cape voters, young and old, came out in their numbers to cast their votes.

Despite disruptions at some voting stations, Eastern Cape voters queued for more than two hours to exercise their right to vote.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in the Eastern Cape, however, expressed concerns about intimidation of its staff members being by protesting residents at three voting stations in the Nyandeni, Amahlathi and King Sabata Dalindyebo municipalities.

Even after police intervention, residents who were protesting against service delivery at the three voting stations, continued to intimidate IEC staff and other residents who wanted to vote.

In East London, there were no reported intimidation incidents - only glitches in the IEC's system.

Quigney resident Anthony Sissing, 62, said:

I am voting because I want to contribute to the country. I am concerned about unemployment and poverty.

Mdantsane resident Madoda Mtima, 61, added he was voting with the hope of seeing change in the province.

"Our children are not working. It is so sad seeing them on drugs. There are a lot of things not going right in our province.

"When our children have an opportunity to go to university, they are not getting the necessary support they need because NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) is being mismanaged," said Mtima.

He added inadequate housing developments in Mdantsane were a thorny issue for residents.

Gonubie resident Dieter Swartz, 33, said he voted because he wanted to see change.

"Seeing this kind of turnout in the Gonubie primary [school] voting station was quite shocking for me. This shows how resilient we are to want to make change. I commend people for standing up for their rights," added Swartz.

Stirling resident Andre Gous said: "We all must vote. If you vote, that gives you a chance to make a difference. If you don't vote, you cannot complain about what's going on in the country."

Walter Sisulu University student Vukile Tshongolo, 20, added that he voted because he wanted to see a change in the provision of services in East London.

"East London is degrading. Services are poor. Even in areas where there are services there is substandard work. We don't have centres of development in East London, except taverns.

"We need change by putting in a government that cares about our well-being," he said.

Akhanya Mazilela, 21, a student at the University of Fort Hare, added: "I voted because I want to see a government that would ensure there are no unemployed graduates."

ANC national executive committee member and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who was in East London on Wednesday evening, said community protests were expected during the election period.

"We are used to protests. Election is a time when communities believe they can exert their demands because they believe the state is at its weakest.

"One would expect that people would start waking up and stage protests," Motsoaledi said.

IEC Eastern Cape electoral officer Kayakazi Magudumana added that infrastructural issues at some of the voting stations had impacted their operations.

Magudumana said some voting stations in the Ngqushwa and Raymond Mhlaba municipalities had no water.

"We do not provide water to voters. We can only provide water for our staff. In June, we told Cogta (Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs) in the Eastern Cape about the stations that do not have a water supply.

"We are really saddened that voters were allowed to stand in long queues with no water, but that is out of our power," she added.