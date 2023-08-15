15 Aug

Wednesday's weather: Cloudy day for most of SA, with evening showers in Western, Eastern, Northern Cape

A partly cloudy day is expected for large parts of South Africa.
It will be a mostly cloudy day on Wednesday, with showers and thundershowers in parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.  

Impact-based warnings:

A Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in difficult driving conditions has been issued, with some transport routes and travel services affected over the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Fire danger warnings:

Extremely high danger conditions are expected over the northern and central parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the over the western parts of the North West.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be cloudy with morning fog in the south and places in the east, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with a chance of drizzle and fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo is expected to be cloudy in the east and over the Limpopo Valley, with a chance of drizzle in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West will be cloudy in the extreme east at first, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the western half by the afternoon.

The Free State will be cloudy in the east in the morning and become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Otherwise, fine and cool to warm.

The Northern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy to warm, but windy in places over the south-east with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern high ground in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

In the Western Cape, it will be fine along the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool, but warm in the north-east with isolated evening thundershowers.

Light rain is expected along the south-western coastline in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly in the south, becoming moderate south-westerly in the evening, otherwise fresh to strong northerly to north-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine at first, before partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers emerges in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from late afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy in places before isolated showers and thundershowers fall in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the extreme east and north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly from the south in the afternoon, spreading northwards by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The temperature in your city.
