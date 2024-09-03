03 Sep

Wednesday's weather: Damaging winds and risk of fires in several provinces

It will be fine and cool to warm for most of the country. (Schon/Getty Images)
It will be fine and cool to warm for most of the country. (Schon/Getty Images)

Wednesday's weather brings severe warnings for damaging winds in the Northern Cape and extremely high fire danger conditions across several provinces. Fine and warm conditions are expected in Gauteng, while the Western Cape will experience cloudy and cool weather with light rain, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warnings

• Yellow Level 1: Damaging winds over the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, causing difficult driving conditions, blowing around loose debris, and rapid spreading of veld fires.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over:

• Eastern parts of Northern Cape;

• Western parts of both the Free State and North West;

• Northern parts of Eastern Cape;

• Beaufort West Municipality of Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng

Fine and warm.

Pretoria: 10°C — 27°C 

Johannesburg: 08°C — 26°C 

Vereeniging: 08°C — 27°C 

Mpumalanga

Partly cloudy in the east with morning fog over the escarpment and northern Highveld, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Mbombela: 13°C — 28°C 

Ermelo: 07°C — 27°C 

Emalahleni: 09°C — 26°C 

Standerton: 09°C — 27°C 

Skukuza: 10°C — 31°C 

Limpopo

Partly cloudy with morning fog over the central parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Polokwane: 08°C — 26°C 

Phalaborwa: 15°C — 28°C 

Tzaneen: 10°C — 28°C 

Musina: 13°C — 28°C 

Lephalale: 10°C — 29°C 

Mokopane: 10°C — 29°C 

North West

Fine and warm, becoming windy in the west.

Klerksdorp: 10°C — 29°C 

Potchefstroom: 08°C — 29°C 

Mahikeng: 12°C — 29°C 

Rustenburg: 08°C — 28°C 

Vryburg: 08°C — 28°C 

Free State

Fine and warm, becoming windy in the west.

Bloemfontein: 08°C — 30°C 

Welkom: 11°C — 30°C 

Bethlehem: 06°C — 26°C 

Northern Cape

Cloudy with fog patches along the coast at first, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly.

Upington: 14°C — 31°C 

Kimberley: 12°C — 30°C 

De Aar: 13°C — 28°C 

Alexander Bay: 11°C — 19°C 

Springbok: 11°C — 21°C 

Calvinia: 06°C — 20°C 

Sutherland: 07°C — 17°C 

Western Cape

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool with light rain along the south-west coast in the morning, spreading to the south coast by the afternoon. It will be warm in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly, becoming south-westerly to southerly from the afternoon and reaching fresh at times in places.

Cape Town: 14°C — 17°C 

Vredendal: 11°C — 21°C 

Riversdale: 12°C — 16°C 

George: 12°C — 18°C 

Worcester: 10°C — 19°C 

Beaufort West: 18°C — 28°C 

Oudtshoorn: 12°C — 24°C 

Western half of the Eastern Cape

Fine and warm to hot over the interior. It will be cloudy and cool along the coast with light afternoon rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Fine and warm, but hot over the interior. It will become cloudy south of the escarpment from late afternoon, with light evening rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Gqeberha: 12°C — 20°C 

Makhanda: 12°C — 24°C 

Cradock: 10°C — 31°C 

Graaff-Reinet: 08°C — 32°C 

East London: 16°C — 23°C 

Port St Johns: 17°C — 28°C 

Umtata: 12°C — 34°C 

Komani: 12°C — 30°C 

Qonce: 14°C — 29°C 

KwaZulu-Natal

Fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

Durban: 18°C — 30°C 

Richard's Bay: 18°C — 32°C 

Pietermaritzburg: 16°C — 37°C 

Ladysmith: 12°C — 32°C 


*This weather report was writtenwith the support of Toqan AI.

