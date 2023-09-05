1h ago

Share

Wednesday's weather: Fine and warm, but expect some cloud and morning fog in some parts

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Partly cloudy conditions are expected in parts of South Africa.
Partly cloudy conditions are expected in parts of South Africa.
News24

Gauteng, North West and the Free State are expected to be fine and warm on Wednesday, while Mpumalanga and Limpopo will see cloudy conditions, morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng is expected to be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga is expected to be cloudy, with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo is expected to be cloudy in the east, with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but fine in the west.

The North West is expected to be fine and warm to hot.

The Free State is expected to be fine and cool to warm.

The Northern Cape is expected to have morning fog over the south-western parts, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

The Western Cape is expected to have morning fog over the north-eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold, but cloudy over the extreme south-western parts.

It will become fine over the central to eastern parts from mid-morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh west to north-westerly, reaching strong along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy in the south in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, with morning fog in places in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province is expected to be cloudy, with fog in the extreme east in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, with morning frost in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light and variable in the north from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be cloudy, with morning rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Morning fog patches can be expected in places over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, moderating in the afternoon.

It will become light and variable in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The temperature in your city.
The temperature in your city.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
7% - 387 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
28% - 1628 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
13% - 760 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
52% - 3012 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?

04 Sep

LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?

04 Sep

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.21
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.14
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.60
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
928.67
-1.4%
Palladium
1,215.27
+0.2%
Gold
1,926.73
-0.6%
Silver
23.52
-1.9%
Brent Crude
89.00
+0.5%
Top 40
69,322
-0.5%
All Share
75,016
-0.5%
Resource 10
56,899
-1.2%
Industrial 25
104,281
-0.3%
Financial 15
17,012
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance

12h ago

Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance
How our contestants will use their incentive prizes

12h ago

How our contestants will use their incentive prizes
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo