Wednesday's weather: Fine and warm, but expect some cloud and morning fog in some parts

Gauteng, North West and the Free State are expected to be fine and warm on Wednesday, while Mpumalanga and Limpopo will see cloudy conditions, morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng is expected to be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga is expected to be cloudy, with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo is expected to be cloudy in the east, with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but fine in the west.

The North West is expected to be fine and warm to hot.

The Free State is expected to be fine and cool to warm.

The Northern Cape is expected to have morning fog over the south-western parts, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

The Western Cape is expected to have morning fog over the north-eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold, but cloudy over the extreme south-western parts.

It will become fine over the central to eastern parts from mid-morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh west to north-westerly, reaching strong along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy in the south in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, with morning fog in places in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province is expected to be cloudy, with fog in the extreme east in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, with morning frost in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light and variable in the north from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be cloudy, with morning rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Morning fog patches can be expected in places over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, moderating in the afternoon.

It will become light and variable in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.