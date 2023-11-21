Wednesday's weather: Thunderstorms, damaging winds and waves in parts of SA as heatwave persists

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms that will bring small hail and heavy downpours in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga with alerts for damaging winds and waves in some parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

Impact-based warnings:

A. A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms that could result in heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail in the western bushveld of Limpopo, and the eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

B. A Yellow Level 1 warning remains in place for damaging waves that could result in difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

C. A Yellow Level 1 warning has been issued for damaging winds that could result in localised problems for high sided-vehicles on crash-prone routes (eg N1) over the southern interior of the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape, Breede Valley Local Municipality and Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape province.

Warnings:



Yellow L2 Warning: Severe Thunderstorms.

IMPACTS: flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas.

AREA: southern parts of Limpopo, Highveld of MP.



Yellow L1 Warning: Damaging Winds.

IMPACT: difficulty in navigation at sea.

AREA: Saldanha Bay to Plettenberg Bay. pic.twitter.com/v1slrVF6SU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 21, 2023

Fire danger warning:



Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Northern Cape and the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape.

Advisory:

Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, over the western half of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the eastern and central parts of the Free State and the North West until Friday. Similar conditions are expected over the western interior of the Eastern Cape until Wednesday.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy in the western parts of Mpumalanga in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places over the lowveld. Scattered showers and thundershowers can be expected, but isolated over the lowveld and western parts of the highveld.

Limpopo can expect partly cloudy and very hot to extremely hot conditions. Scattered showers and thundershowers, which will be isolated over the western bushveld as well as over the lowveld, have been forecast.

It will be fine in the western parts of the North West at first, otherwise partly cloudy and very hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

It will be cloudy at first in the Northern Cape, with morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior where it will be cool. It will be fine and hot to very hot becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon in the north-eastern parts of the province.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming south-westerly to southerly by the evening.

Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected over the western and south-western parts of the Western Cape, with morning mist along the west coast. It will be fine and warm to hot over the eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly becoming strong along the south-western coast moderating during the late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be partly cloudy at first in the western half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise fine and very hot, but warm to hot conditions are expected in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming light south westerly.

The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and hot, but warm in places along the coast and adjacent interior. It will become cloudy with mist in places south of escarpment by the late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and hot to very hot, but very extremely hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and the central parts.

The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

