Western Cape legislature left fuming after 'useless minister' Ramokgopa's 11th-hour cancellation

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
GCIS
  • Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has left members of the Western Cape legislature fuming after he cancelled his attendance at a standing committee meeting. 
  • Ramokgopa was expected to brief the provincial legislature's ad-hoc committee on the energy crisis on Tuesday on the impact of load shedding on the province.
  • According to members of the legislature, Ramokgopa has been invited four times before to brief the legislature and has never pitched. 

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has once again snubbed the Western Cape legislature's ad-hoc committee on the energy crisis. 

Ramokgopa was expected to brief the committee on the impact of load shedding on the province on Tuesday, but informed the committee chairperson at the eleventh hour that he would not be able to make it. 

Committee chair Christopher Fry told members on Tuesday that the minister had tendered an apology on Monday night, stating that he had to attend to an urgent matter. 

"So, the minister will not be in the meeting today even though we made sure that we accommodate his schedule," a disappointed Fry said.

He added that the minister had sent a delegation.

DA MPL Cayla Murray was not impressed, but said Ramokgopa should be invited again for the sake of cooperative governance. 

"It is quite unfair that we have to reschedule our time and our availability to suit his and then he drops us at a drop of a hat.

"I don't think it is acceptable for him to cancel on us at the last minute," Murray said.

Another DA MPL, Gillion Bosman, was disappointed but not surprised, as this was the fourth time the minister had snubbed the meeting.

"It is disrespectful to this committee and to the Western Cape parliament that we received a presentation for this committee quite late last night. It's totally not acceptable."

African Christian Democratic Party MPL Ferlon Christians said: "It's not right [that] we have [to] bend backwards to accommodate the minister.

"This is disrespectful towards the provincial parliament. We are disappointed, and I cannot see that we can continue with the meeting."

Freedom Front Plus MPL Peter Marais said Ramokgopa had proven his incompetence by not pitching up.

"We have forgiven the minister every time [he failed to show up]. Even with the short notice when receiving the presentation, I went through it.

"Eskom's infrastructure is completely destroyed. We are going to destroy the province's economy, and the minister cannot give us answers.

"He knows he can tell the other eight provinces any bulls*** story but he can't do it here. He will not be able to come here to the Western Cape and put a story here because we have intelligent people."

Marais quickly apologised for swearing and withdrew his remark.

"We must report him to the president (Cyril Ramaphosa)," Marais fumed.

EFF MPL Aishah Cassiem dubbed Ramokgopa a "useless minister".

"His constant no-show has shown that he is a useless minister. He has shown disrespect to the residents and the members of the legislature.

"We are here for the minister and the minister is a no-show," she said.

However, ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore said Ramokgopa had never indicated any unwillingness to visit the legislature.

"The minister has never refused to come here. The minister had to attend an urgent meeting," Dugmore said.

He highlighted that the mayor of the City of Cape Town had also failed to account to the committee and to explain why the City had increased electricity tariffs above the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) rate.

The committee ultimately voted to postpone the meeting, demanding an urgent meeting with the minister, failing which could lead to it formally pursuing the issuing of a summons.

