Western Cape taxi murders: Suspected hitman killed in shootout with cops, two suspects arrested

A suspected taxi hitman was killed during a shootout with Western Cape police in Wolseley.

The man allegedly shot dead a man and his 10-year-old son this month, and was also wanted for a string of murders.

Police also arrested two other suspects, one of whom is linked to a triple murder in Khayelitsha.

In a bid to crack down on taxi-related murders, Western Cape police have arrested a "wanted suspect", while another suspected hitman was killed in a shootout with police.

The suspect in custody was linked to an alleged triple murder in Khayelitsha, Cape Town in December last year, while the suspected hitman was alleged to have shot a man and his son.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said the arrested man was apprehended when the Provincial Taxi Task Unit's combat team members were pursuing vital information, as part of their investigations into taxi-related murders.

She said the information led the team to a location in Ocean View, where they apprehended the suspect on Thursday.

"He is also charged for another murder that occurred in Masiphumelele in June, as well as a house robbery in the same area of Ocean View," said Potelwa. The suspect is expected to appear in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In another taxi-related shooting incident, police said a suspected hitman was shot and killed in Wolseley in the Western Cape, after a shootout on Thursday.

Cracking 'the whip'

The deceased was sought by police in connection with a number of murders in Ceres, Wolseley and Citrusdal.

Potelwa said the deceased had allegedly shot and killed a man and his 10-year-old son in Wolseley this month.

She said another wanted taxi hitman was scheduled to be brought to the Western Cape to face murder charges, after being arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for possessing an unlicensed firearm.

"He has since appeared in court in KwaZulu-Natal," said Potelwa.

Meanwhile, police, as part of their ongoing taxi violence-related investigations, arrested another suspect on Friday, for possession of an unlicensed firearm linked to a shooting incident in Ocean View.

All arrested suspects are between the ages of 30 and 40.

"More arrests are on the cards as the detectives responsible for taxi violence-related investigations crack the whip," said Potelwa.