What's up, doc? Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi comes to rescue of sick man on board flight

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's medical background came in handy aboard a FlySafair flight when one of the passengers suffered a medical emergency.

Motsoaledi stabilised the passenger until landing at OR Tambo International Airport where he was helped by paramedics.

FlySafair said it was grateful Motsoaledi and another medical practitioner were on board at the time of the emergency.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is being hailed a hero after helping a FlySafair passenger, who suffered a life-threatening medical complication mid-air, on board a flight from East London to Johannesburg on Monday.

The man, reportedly in his early forties, had lost consciousness after his blood sugar levels dropped to dangerously low levels.

He was lucky Motsoaledi, who holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of Natal, was among the 158 passengers on board flight FA249.

"In my clinical judgment, he had low blood sugar. They [the crew and his pharmacist wife] were struggling to give him a mixture as a sugar solution and I said he won't be able to drink it, so I took a glucose powder and rubbed it on his gums and tongue. He absorbed the powder through this method," he told News24.

Motsoaledi said this was a good old-fashioned method doctors used back in the day as a replacement for an injection.

If blood sugar levels drop below the healthy range, it causes certain symptoms like shakiness and a faster heartbeat and can be life-threatening if it goes too low.

The brain needs a continuous supply of glucose to function properly. Without enough glucose, the brain cannot function, according to my.clevelandclinic.org.

Motsoaledi said thanks to this method, the passenger regained consciousness.

He revealed at first glance, an unsuspecting cabin crew member had no clue he was talking to him.

Motsoaledi said:

When I told the airline crew member I was a doctor, they asked me to produce a practicing license. I told them I don't practice anymore. Luckily, another crew member came and informed them I was Home Affairs Minister and a medical doctor.

FlySafair confirmed one of its passengers experienced a medical emergency while its flight was approaching OR Tambo International Airport.

"Shortly before the aircraft's descent into Johannesburg, a passenger presented with concerning medical symptoms, potentially linked to a pre-existing condition.

"Demonstrating the highest professionalism and swift response, FlySafair cabin crew members quickly executed standard medical emergency protocols, including an appeal for any onboard medical assistance from a doctor," said Kirby Gordon, FlySafair's chief marketing officer.

"We are immensely grateful that two medical doctors were on board and promptly came forward to help," Gordon added.

He said one of those individuals was Motsoaledi.

"Their combined efforts, along with our crew's assistance, ensured the passenger was stabilised by the time the plane landed."

He said upon arrival in Johannesburg, the passenger was immediately attended to by awaiting paramedics and was taken for further care.

"FlySafair wishes to express our profound appreciation to the medical professionals on board and commend our crew for their diligent and swift action.

"Such incidents reiterate the importance of community, compassion, and professional readiness, even in the skies.

"We would also like to extend our best wishes to the affected passenger for a swift and complete recovery," Gordon added.

He said FlySafair remained committed to the safety and well-being of all its passengers and staff and the airline was proud of how the situation was handled and were grateful for the community spirit shown by those on board.