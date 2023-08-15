15 Aug

Share

What's up, doc? Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi comes to rescue of sick man on board flight

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Photo: GCIS
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Photo: GCIS
  • Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's medical background came in handy aboard a FlySafair flight when one of the passengers suffered a medical emergency.
  • Motsoaledi stabilised the passenger until landing at OR Tambo International Airport where he was helped by paramedics. 
  • FlySafair said it was grateful Motsoaledi and another medical practitioner were on board at the time of the emergency. 

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is being hailed a hero after helping a FlySafair passenger, who suffered a life-threatening medical complication mid-air, on board a flight from East London to Johannesburg on Monday.

The man, reportedly in his early forties, had lost consciousness after his blood sugar levels dropped to dangerously low levels.  

He was lucky Motsoaledi, who holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of Natal, was among the 158 passengers on board flight FA249. 

"In my clinical judgment, he had low blood sugar. They [the crew and his pharmacist wife] were struggling to give him a mixture as a sugar solution and I said he won't be able to drink it, so I took a glucose powder and rubbed it on his gums and tongue. He absorbed the powder through this method," he told News24. 

Motsoaledi said this was a good old-fashioned method doctors used back in the day as a replacement for an injection.   

If blood sugar levels drop below the healthy range, it causes certain symptoms like shakiness and a faster heartbeat and can be life-threatening if it goes too low.

ALSO READ | Zim permit saga continues as home affairs minister seeks leave to appeal High Court judgment

The brain needs a continuous supply of glucose to function properly. Without enough glucose, the brain cannot function, according to my.clevelandclinic.org. 

Motsoaledi said thanks to this method, the passenger regained consciousness. 

He revealed at first glance, an unsuspecting cabin crew member had no clue he was talking to him.

Motsoaledi said:

When I told the airline crew member I was a doctor, they asked me to produce a practicing license. I told them I don't practice anymore. Luckily, another crew member came and informed them I was Home Affairs Minister and a medical doctor.

FlySafair confirmed one of its passengers experienced a medical emergency while its flight was approaching OR Tambo International Airport. 

"Shortly before the aircraft's descent into Johannesburg, a passenger presented with concerning medical symptoms, potentially linked to a pre-existing condition.

"Demonstrating the highest professionalism and swift response, FlySafair cabin crew members quickly executed standard medical emergency protocols, including an appeal for any onboard medical assistance from a doctor," said Kirby Gordon, FlySafair's chief marketing officer.

"We are immensely grateful that two medical doctors were on board and promptly came forward to help," Gordon added. 

He said one of those individuals was Motsoaledi.

"Their combined efforts, along with our crew's assistance, ensured the passenger was stabilised by the time the plane landed."

ALSO READ | 67 Pakistani nationals denied access into SA, Motsoaledi says eVisa system being abused

He said upon arrival in Johannesburg, the passenger was immediately attended to by awaiting paramedics and was taken for further care.

"FlySafair wishes to express our profound appreciation to the medical professionals on board and commend our crew for their diligent and swift action.

"Such incidents reiterate the importance of community, compassion, and professional readiness, even in the skies.

"We would also like to extend our best wishes to the affected passenger for a swift and complete recovery," Gordon added. 

He said FlySafair remained committed to the safety and well-being of all its passengers and staff and the airline was proud of how the situation was handled and were grateful for the community spirit shown by those on board.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
flysafairaaron motsoaledieast londoneastern cape
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 703 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
9% - 188 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 516 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
20% - 394 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 178 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

14 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.15
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.32
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.88
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
889.94
-0.6%
Palladium
1,233.89
-1.5%
Gold
1,901.87
-0.3%
Silver
22.52
-0.4%
Brent Crude
86.21
-0.7%
Top 40
70,045
-0.8%
All Share
75,591
-0.8%
Resource 10
57,712
-1.2%
Industrial 25
106,154
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,902
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo