WhatsApp voice note leads to conviction of Operation Dudula member who incited violence

A Durban man part of the infamous Operation Dudula group has been convicted of inciting violence after he sent a voice note on WhatsApp calling for the removal of foreign nationals from the city CBD.

Philani Gumede, 36, was convicted under the Cybercrimes Act on Tuesday after his actions led to xenophobic attacks.

In some instances, the property of foreign nationals was also damaged and looted.

Gumede was sentenced to a fine of R10 000 or three years' imprisonment, half of which was suspended for five years.

In March 2022, Gumede was a member of Operation Dudula when he sent out a voice note on WhatsApp, informing fellow members that there would be a "thunder and storm in the Durban CBD".

He said they were going to chase all foreign nationals out of Durban.

They were going to do this by entering businesses owned by foreign nationals, removing all the contents, and using chains to lock up the premises.

The message circulated on various WhatsApp groups and eventually reached the police.

Gumede was questioned by police and admitted sending out the message via his cellphone to all Operation Dudula members.

His cellphone was seized, and he was arrested.

Regional Court prosecutor, Nomalungelo Ntshangase, told the court that the voice recording led to xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals and in some instances, their properties were damaged and looted.



"Gumede was sentenced accordingly, and this is the first conviction of this kind in the Durban cluster," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara.

She welcomed the conviction and lauded the police for their work.

"Distributing messages of this nature is tantamount to taking the law into one’s own hands, and such lawlessness will not be tolerated by the courts."



