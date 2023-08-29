34m ago

Share

Why there is a tense stand-off between Kubayi and Hill-Lewis

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Human Settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis are at odds over the relocation of hundreds of shack dwellers along Metrorail's Central Line railway.
Human Settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis are at odds over the relocation of hundreds of shack dwellers along Metrorail's Central Line railway.
Facebook/humansettlements
  • There was tension between Mmamoloko Kubayi and Geordin Hill-Lewis during a Scopa briefing on Tuesday. 
  • It centred on the relocation of shack dwellers along Metrorail's Central Line railway.
  • Hill-Lewis was adamant the City would not purchase land for the relocation.

A tense stand-off between Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, ensued during Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) briefing on Tuesday.

The issue at the centre of the tension revolved around the relocation of hundreds of shack dwellers along Metrorail's Central Line railway.

Hill-Lewis said the City of Cape Town would not purchase land for the relocation of the shack dwellers.

"There is no place in Cape Town where we have bought land for a state-owned entity. I am not sure if there is a metro who has purchased land for a state-owned entity to do a relocation," he said.

Hill-Lewis said the City had other plans to relocate residents in need.

READ | 'A new tent city' as street people are setting up home along railway line in Fish Hoek

"We have repeatedly and consistently made it clear we will not take responsibility for Prasa's [Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa] central line relocation programme, nor the buying of land for another government entity," he said. 

Kubayi lashed out at the City, accusing them of deliberately trying to delay the relocation.

"The City and the mayor are unnecessarily putting hurdles in this process," she said. 

More than 5 000 households occupy the land along the troubled train line between Nyanga and central Cape Town – which has been out of commission since 2019 – making it impossible for Prasa to fully restore operations.

Last week, News24 reported that Kubayi intended to declare an intergovernmental dispute about what she called the City's mishandling of the relocation of the hundreds of shack dwellers.

The City initially said it was not their responsibility to deal with the matter – and, later, indicated they did not have the resources.

As a result, Kubayi's department provided the City with informal settlement grant funding of R111 million, which included R50 million to relocate the families.

ALSO READ | If people aren't moved, 'we will never recover the Central Line' - Prasa on Cape Town train routes

During the briefing, Hill-Lewis said City officials had held detailed engagements with Prasa and the Housing Development Agency's (HDA) appointed planning consultants to support their submission of a development application, which was ultimately submitted on 7 August.

Kubayi said she would be declaring a dispute because "no progress" had been made.  

She said: 

I have written to the minister of cooperative governance to lodge a dispute, to say we are not making progress. It has been two years down the line.

Hill-Lewis said the dispute was "unnecessary and unfortunate".

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the City said Prasa was "perfectly capable" of buying the land itself, and the process was ongoing via the HDA.

"Of the R111 million in unsolicited funding sent to the City by the national human settlements department, on the eve of the national government's financial year-end, R61 million is being allocated to informal settlements upgrading projects subject to National Treasury approvals.

"The City has further returned the remaining R50 million to National Treasury, based on the human settlements minister's desire for this to go towards land acquisition and central line relocations," Hill-Lewis said in the statement.

"National Treasury may, in turn, reallocate this R50 million to the HDA, which had already acquired land for Phase 1 of the relocations at the time of the transfer of funding to the City. The HDA is in the process of identifying land for Phase 2.

"We are ready to play our part as the independent planning authority in line with the intergovernmental protocol agreement. We want to see trains running, and that includes the devolution of passenger rail for the City to run in the best interests of commuters."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape townprasammamoloko kubayigeordin hill-lewiscape townwestern capetransporthousingservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3565 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3396 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event

3h ago

LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.49
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.28
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.05
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
979.71
+1.6%
Palladium
1,240.53
-0.8%
Gold
1,933.73
+0.7%
Silver
24.75
+2.1%
Brent Crude
84.42
-0.1%
Top 40
69,237
-0.2%
All Share
74,934
-0.2%
Resource 10
56,937
-0.7%
Industrial 25
103,464
+0.3%
Financial 15
17,164
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo