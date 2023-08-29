Why there is a tense stand-off between Kubayi and Hill-Lewis

There was tension between Mmamoloko Kubayi and Geordin Hill-Lewis during a Scopa briefing on Tuesday.

It centred on the relocation of shack dwellers along Metrorail's Central Line railway.

Hill-Lewis was adamant the City would not purchase land for the relocation.

A tense stand-off between Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, ensued during Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) briefing on Tuesday.

The issue at the centre of the tension revolved around the relocation of hundreds of shack dwellers along Metrorail's Central Line railway.

Hill-Lewis said the City of Cape Town would not purchase land for the relocation of the shack dwellers.

"There is no place in Cape Town where we have bought land for a state-owned entity. I am not sure if there is a metro who has purchased land for a state-owned entity to do a relocation," he said.

Hill-Lewis said the City had other plans to relocate residents in need.

"We have repeatedly and consistently made it clear we will not take responsibility for Prasa's [Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa] central line relocation programme, nor the buying of land for another government entity," he said.

Kubayi lashed out at the City, accusing them of deliberately trying to delay the relocation.

"The City and the mayor are unnecessarily putting hurdles in this process," she said.

More than 5 000 households occupy the land along the troubled train line between Nyanga and central Cape Town – which has been out of commission since 2019 – making it impossible for Prasa to fully restore operations.

Cape Town mayor @geordinhl and national human settlements minister Mamoloko Kubayi are appearing before parliaments standing committee on public accounts on the relocation of illegal dwellers on the railway reserve between Philippi and Langa.

Last week, News24 reported that Kubayi intended to declare an intergovernmental dispute about what she called the City's mishandling of the relocation of the hundreds of shack dwellers.



The City initially said it was not their responsibility to deal with the matter – and, later, indicated they did not have the resources.

As a result, Kubayi's department provided the City with informal settlement grant funding of R111 million, which included R50 million to relocate the families.

During the briefing, Hill-Lewis said City officials had held detailed engagements with Prasa and the Housing Development Agency's (HDA) appointed planning consultants to support their submission of a development application, which was ultimately submitted on 7 August.

Kubayi said she would be declaring a dispute because "no progress" had been made.

She said:

I have written to the minister of cooperative governance to lodge a dispute, to say we are not making progress. It has been two years down the line.

Hill-Lewis said the dispute was "unnecessary and unfortunate".



In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the City said Prasa was "perfectly capable" of buying the land itself, and the process was ongoing via the HDA.

"Of the R111 million in unsolicited funding sent to the City by the national human settlements department, on the eve of the national government's financial year-end, R61 million is being allocated to informal settlements upgrading projects subject to National Treasury approvals.

"The City has further returned the remaining R50 million to National Treasury, based on the human settlements minister's desire for this to go towards land acquisition and central line relocations," Hill-Lewis said in the statement.

"National Treasury may, in turn, reallocate this R50 million to the HDA, which had already acquired land for Phase 1 of the relocations at the time of the transfer of funding to the City. The HDA is in the process of identifying land for Phase 2.



"We are ready to play our part as the independent planning authority in line with the intergovernmental protocol agreement. We want to see trains running, and that includes the devolution of passenger rail for the City to run in the best interests of commuters."



