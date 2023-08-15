15 Aug

Share

Winde honours police officers who secured conviction of notorious drug syndicate boss

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fadwaan Murphy was convicted on 197 counts relating to charges of running a criminal enterprise that flooded the Cape Flats with tik.
Fadwaan Murphy was convicted on 197 counts relating to charges of running a criminal enterprise that flooded the Cape Flats with tik.
Peter Abrahams/Son
  • The police officers who investigated Fadwaan Murphy have been honoured.
  • Murphy was recently convicted under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
  • The conviction has been hailed as a landmark ruling.

The police officers who secured the conviction of the "notorious drug syndicate leader", Fadwaan Murphy, have been honoured by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.

Winde and Allen met with the officers who put Murphy behind bars under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

"The single-minded determination of these detectives to see this case reach a successful conclusion is highly commendable. This team of detectives displayed true professionalism," said Winde.

Winde said the conviction had dealt a significant blow to the drug trade in the Western Cape.

"Every criminal put behind bars is another step closer to making the Western Cape and its communities safer. However, much more still needs to be done to rid our communities of this scourge. We will provide any support the SAPS needs to bring those who are destroying our communities to book and to take them off our streets."

READ | R1.5m worth of drugs from Germany seized at OR Tambo Airport

The case dates back to 2015.

According to Timeslive, Murphy was convicted on 197 counts relating to charges of running a criminal enterprise that flooded the Cape Flats with tik (also known as methamphetamine).

The ruling was described as a "landmark ruling" because it was the first time a drug-dealing conviction was secured under POCA.

Since his arrest in 2015, Murphy has reportedly been out on a warning, but the court decided to incarcerate him after his conviction. 

News24 previously reported that assets worth R1.7 million were seized from the "well-known, self-proclaimed gang leader" in 2016, including luxury motor vehicles, a trailer, a superbike and vehicles of a business linked to the man.

Murphy, from Mitchells Plain, along with others arrested in a bust at a Grassy Park house in September 2015, faced a total of 239 charges under POCA after drugs and cash, worth more than R4 million, were found on the property.

Allen said:

I commend Captain Nadine Britz and her unit. Their success is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when the SAPS works in this manner.

"I am a firm believer that, in all gang-related cases, POCA should be applied and utilised, as these criminal entities must be brought to their knees. I trust the court will send a clear message and hand down the most severe possible sentence."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape towndrugscrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 703 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
9% - 188 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 516 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
20% - 394 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 178 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

14 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.15
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.32
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.88
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
889.94
-0.6%
Palladium
1,233.89
-1.5%
Gold
1,901.87
-0.3%
Silver
22.52
-0.4%
Brent Crude
86.21
-0.7%
Top 40
70,045
-0.8%
All Share
75,591
-0.8%
Resource 10
57,712
-1.2%
Industrial 25
106,154
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,902
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo