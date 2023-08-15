15 Aug

'Yes, we are being spied on' - Joburg councillors find 'counterintelligence equipment' in GFIS offices

Alex Patrick
From left, Johannesburg Chair of Chairs Cllr Lloyd Phillips, speaker Colleen Makhubele, and whip Sithembiso Zungu at the GFIS offices on Tuesday.
Alex Patrick/News24
  • Johannesburg councillors believe the council has been infiltrated by spies.
  • Council leaders went on an inspection of the GFIS offices on Tuesday.
  • They claim to have found counterintelligence technology.

Johannesburg Chair of Chairs Lloyd Phillips believes there are spies in the council.

After inspecting the Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS) offices, he made his opinion clear on Tuesday morning.

According to Phillips, the site visit revealed that "counterintelligence equipment" was locked away in a safe on the fifth floor of the building.

Despite the media being called to witness the inspection, journalists were not allowed to see inside the safe.

"If we are sitting with equipment that is essentially spy equipment, it can only indicate that a shadow or third force is snooping on us [in the council].

"If you are asking me personally for my view, yes, we are being spied on," Phillips said.

The inspection was conducted by the Speaker, Colleen Makhubele, Finance MMC Dada Morero, and the council whip, Sithembiso Zungu.

The acting head of GFIS, Sinyane Nxumalo, said that, because she was not the head of the organisation when the equipment was bought, she could not say who bought it, when, for what purpose, and at what cost.

A GFIS employee moves to open a safe which alleged
A GFIS employee moves to open a safe which allegedly contains spyware.
Alex Patrick/News24

Phillips described the equipment to the media, saying there were three boxes which looked like plastic briefcases.

The boxes had been opened "for a mayor to look at".

He could not say which mayor, but that the equipment had been bought around 2019.

He said: 

We are not sure which [mayor] was around in 2019, we're on our fourth [mayor] since then, so I'm not sure if it was just one mayor or all the mayors since, who had seen it.

There were two mayors who served in 2019 - Herman Mashaba and Geoff Makhubo.

If Mpho Phalatse is counted once for both tenures, there have been eight mayors of Johannesburg from 2019 to 2023.

Phillips said there was no need for this equipment to exist because the State Security Agency (SSA) was called in to perform sweeps.

After all, it was illegal for individuals to operate counterintelligence equipment.

He said the SSA had advised that the equipment was used as a defensive weapon.

Comment from the SSA will be added if received.

"In as much as it is used as a defensive measure, it can be used as an offensive measure. We don't know how it intercepts the frequencies [of bugs or listening devices], we don't know how it works," said Phillips.

Makhubele said she found out there was a 200-page report about her life - which, she claimed, had details about her comings and goings as well as her cellphone and laptop.

"I'm not sure who authorised it, but others have come forward with the same allegation. I'm unsure of the origin or intention [of the reports]. What is concerning is what will be done with the information once it is extracted. Will it be destroyed or stored safely?"

Tuesday's inspection forms part of the greater investigation into GFIS, after the entity was defanged in June.

In an off-camera vote, the council majority took power from GFIS and gave it to the council, after complaints that the City's internal corruption buster was unfairly targeting certain councillors.

As a result, all probes conducted by GFIS into managers and councillors were dropped.


