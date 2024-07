The first year of the Zandile Gumede corruption trial was full of tears, laughter, dramatic turns of events and revelations of cold, hard facts.

Gumede and her 21 co-accused are standing trial on fraud and corruption charges related to allegedly inflated contracts of R320 million.

The one-time iron lady of eThekwini, who still commands a great deal of sway among northern city areas, had one of her most emotional moments in court in 2023.