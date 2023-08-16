4h ago

Share

Zandile Gumede trial: Sick witness, two-hour delay, judge postpones case to Friday

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Zandile Gumede corruption trial was postponed after a delay of more than two hours on Wednesday.
The Zandile Gumede corruption trial was postponed after a delay of more than two hours on Wednesday.
Kaveel Singh/News24
  • The Zandile Gumede corruption trial was postponed after a delay of more than two hours on Wednesday.
  • The judge, the State and defence lawyers were involved in a number of discussions.
  • The matter was postponed because a witness was ill.

The Zandile Gumede trial was delayed for more than two hours on Wednesday, with the matter eventually adjourned to Friday due to the illness of a witness.

The matter, before Judge Sharmaine Balton in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, has been marred by delays this week.

After frantic discussions between defence lawyers and the senior State advocate, Ashika Lucken, it was agreed that the matter would resume on Friday morning at 08:00.

"The matter may run later than usual on Friday for us to make up for delays," Balton told the court during the brief sitting.

READ | Zandile Gumede racketeering accused 'would come to our offices' to ensure payment, court hears

The trial, which is in its second session this month, was delayed this week after a key eThekwini witness, who cannot be named following a ruling by Balton, fell ill.

Witnesses in this block of evidence cannot be named after it emerged that the home of a witness, an eThekwini official, who was set to testify, was shot at.

Balton has also ruled that the media cannot record visuals of witnesses or name them.

On Tuesday, the case was adjourned after the State produced a note to the court.

Lucken wanted to move forward with another witness on Wednesday, while the senior official recovered from illness.

But she told the court that she could not "get a general consensus" from all counsel.

Balton urged court staff, the accused and all lawyers present to arrive at court earlier than usual on Friday.

READ | Zandile Gumede racketeering accused 'would come to our offices' to ensure payment, court hears

While the court normally commenced at 10:00, Balton insisted that they begin at 08:00 to make up for lost time.

Earlier this week, Balton wrapped the State over the knuckles after it emerged they did not have the minutes of a bid evaluation committee meeting, which was key to their case.

Balton said: 

We have previously had to adjourn for the State. I told you to prepare. The defence has said this is part of the core charges. You are not listening to me. There is no reason for you not to disclose those minutes.

The State has alleged that Gumede would give instructions to her co-accused, who include the head of special projects, Robert Abbu, the chairperson of the eThekwini bid adjudication committee, Sandile Ngcobo, the former ANC councillor, Mondli Mthembu, and Sipho Nzuza.

Gumede, Nzuza, Abbu and Ngcobo were the main role-players who "formed an enterprise" of racketeering, according to the indictment.

Most of the more than R320 million siphoned from the City would eventually allegedly land in the coffers of Gumede or be distributed to favoured councillors and community-based contractors.

The funds even benefitted the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association, according to the State's indictment.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ethekwini metronpazandile gumededurbankwazulu-natalpoliticscrime and court
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 1675 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 450 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1222 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
19% - 876 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 431 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

6h ago

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

6h ago

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.16
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.41
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.86
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
888.08
-0.5%
Palladium
1,210.24
-2.3%
Gold
1,897.33
-0.2%
Silver
22.47
-0.3%
Brent Crude
84.89
-1.6%
Top 40
69,343
-1.0%
All Share
74,915
-0.9%
Resource 10
56,736
-1.7%
Industrial 25
104,847
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,946
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo