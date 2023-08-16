Zandile Gumede trial: Sick witness, two-hour delay, judge postpones case to Friday

The Zandile Gumede corruption trial was postponed after a delay of more than two hours on Wednesday.

The judge, the S tate and defence lawyers were involved in a number of discussions.

The matter was postponed because a witness was ill.

The Zandile Gumede trial was delayed for more than two hours on Wednesday, with the matter eventually adjourned to Friday due to the illness of a witness.



The matter, before Judge Sharmaine Balton in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, has been marred by delays this week.



After frantic discussions between defence lawyers and the senior State advocate, Ashika Lucken, it was agreed that the matter would resume on Friday morning at 08:00.

"The matter may run later than usual on Friday for us to make up for delays," Balton told the court during the brief sitting.

The trial, which is in its second session this month, was delayed this week after a key eThekwini witness, who cannot be named following a ruling by Balton, fell ill.

Witnesses in this block of evidence cannot be named after it emerged that the home of a witness, an eThekwini official, who was set to testify, was shot at.

There were frantic behind the scenes discussions between lawyers in the #ZandileGumede corruption trial this morning.



Balton has also ruled that the media cannot record visuals of witnesses or name them.



On Tuesday, the case was adjourned after the State produced a note to the court.

Lucken wanted to move forward with another witness on Wednesday, while the senior official recovered from illness.

But she told the court that she could not "get a general consensus" from all counsel.

Balton urged court staff, the accused and all lawyers present to arrive at court earlier than usual on Friday.

While the court normally commenced at 10:00, Balton insisted that they begin at 08:00 to make up for lost time.

Earlier this week, Balton wrapped the State over the knuckles after it emerged they did not have the minutes of a bid evaluation committee meeting, which was key to their case.

Balton said:

We have previously had to adjourn for the State. I told you to prepare. The defence has said this is part of the core charges. You are not listening to me. There is no reason for you not to disclose those minutes.

The State has alleged that Gumede would give instructions to her co-accused, who include the head of special projects, Robert Abbu, the chairperson of the eThekwini bid adjudication committee, Sandile Ngcobo, the former ANC councillor, Mondli Mthembu, and Sipho Nzuza.

Gumede, Nzuza, Abbu and Ngcobo were the main role-players who "formed an enterprise" of racketeering, according to the indictment.

Most of the more than R320 million siphoned from the City would eventually allegedly land in the coffers of Gumede or be distributed to favoured councillors and community-based contractors.

The funds even benefitted the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association, according to the State's indictment.



