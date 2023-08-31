Bajaj Qute owner says its vehicles were illegally impounded by Gauteng traffic officers

The owner of the Bajaj Qute vehicles operating on the Bolt e-hailing platform in Johannesburg said the vehicles were illegally impounded.

Gauteng traffic department spokesperson Sello Maremane said the vehicles were impounded as they did not have a valid operating licence.

He said the owners could challenge the impounding in court if they believed it was illegal.

MyNextCar (MNC), which owns the Bajaj Qute vehicle, has claimed its vehicles were illegally impounded by the Gauteng traffic department.

News24 has seen internal communications sent from MNC to Bolt's Bajaj Qute drivers on 23 August where it claimed its vehicles were being illegally impounded and armed security guards, who were deployed by the company to protect the cars and drivers, were arrested.

"Gauteng traffic department officials started illegally impounding Bajaj cars on 22/08/23.

"This escalated with the illegal arrest of armed security who were deployed by MNC to protect drivers and the cars," said the statement.

Last week, traffic officers impounded 29 Bajaj Qutes in Johannesburg because they did not have valid operating licences, according to Gauteng traffic department spokesperson Sello Maremane.

The vehicles only started operating in some parts of Johannesburg about a month before they were impounded.

Drivers have reported more vehicles have been impounded since.

Maremane did not confirm this, but said passenger-carrying vehicles, whether Bajaj Qutes or otherwise, would be impounded if they did not have operating licences.

Operating cards (licences) are a legal requirement for commercial vehicles which are used to transport people.

They are also known as "double disks" as the operating licence is stuck to the windscreen of transport vehicles next to the licence disks that appears on all legally registered ones.

But, Bajaj Qute drivers, Bolt and MNC were left in the dark as to why the vehicles were impounded.

News24 spoke to four Bajaj Qute drivers and had a look at the Bolt Bajaj Qute driver WhatsApp group.

All the drivers said they have valid operating licences on their vehicles.

The Bolt drivers all asked to be remain anonymous.



One said operating licences were organised by MNC, and it was not the responsibility of individual drivers, who obtained their vehicles through the company, to obtain the licences themselves.

This means acquiring an operating licence is a standardised process.

Included in the internal communication sent from MNC to Bajaj Qute drivers was a step-by-step process of what a driver should do should an officer attempt to impound their vehicle.

One of the steps was to state to the officer "that you have a valid PDP [professional driving permit] and double disk".

Here is a list of the steps the company set out:

In addition to this, News24 also obtained images of the vehicles being impounded.

News24/ Sheldon Morais

Looking closely at the windscreens of the vehicles, two disks are clearly visible on the windscreen:

The Bolt drivers said the officers who impounded their vehicles did not wear name tags.



Last week, Takura Malaba, Bolt's regional manager for East and Southern Africa, told News24 the impoundments had been undertaken in an "incoherent manner".

"Bolt is aware of certain unexplained action by certain traffic officials in and around Johannesburg.

"Unfortunately, the action of impoundments has been undertaken in an incoherent manner in that no explanation or impoundment documentation has been provided to the affected drivers," said Malaba.

Traffic department responds

Maremane defended the actions of the traffic officers.

"If they feel the impoundment was illegal, they may approach the court," he said.

"We are of the opinion that they did not have valid operating licences and if they feel that they had, they can go to court."

Maremane did not clarify whether the alleged lack of operating licence was related to the fact the vehicles are legally classified as compact quadricycles and not cars.

In terms of how the impoundments were conducted, Maremane said "proper process was followed".

He added he was unaware of any security personnel being arrested.

News24 reached out to MNC to get an official statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.