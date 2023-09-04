1h ago

Share

Bitcoin payments at over 1 500 Pick n Pay stores now available through Luno, VALR

accreditation
Compiled by William Brederode
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Customers can now pay for groceries, airtime, electricity or municpal bills with Bitcoin at Pick n Pay can now do so through the VALR and Luno platforms.
Customers can now pay for groceries, airtime, electricity or municpal bills with Bitcoin at Pick n Pay can now do so through the VALR and Luno platforms.
Getty Images / Artyom Geodakyan
  • Pick n Pay will now accept Bitcoin payments made through VALR and Luno.
  • The retailer started accepting crypto payments at its more than 1 500 stores earlier this year.
  • VALR and Luno are two of the biggest crypto asset providers in South Africa.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

Customers who want to pay for groceries, municipal bills, electricity, airtime, or anything else at Pick n Pay by using Bitcoin can now do so through the Luno or VALR app by scanning a QR code.

This will simplify the process of paying for goods at the store using Bitcoin as previously two apps were required to make a transaction.

Last year, Pick n Pay said it was planning on accepting Bitcoin payments in all its stores following a successful trial run of the payment method.

Since February 2023, crypto payments have been available at more than 1 500 Pick n Pay stores.

READ NOW | Pick n Pay says you can now pay with Bitcoin at 39 stores – and all tills will take it soon

Now two of the biggest cryptocurrency firms in South Africa, Luno and VALR, have partnered with CryptoConvert to facilitate Bitcoin payments at Pick n Pay directly through their applications.

CryptoConvert provided some of the underlying technology that has made QR code payments through Luno and VALR possible. 

"To make it quick and easy, Luno customers will simply open their Luno app and scan a QR code at the till to pay in Bitcoin," said Christo de Wit, Luno's country manager for South Africa.

VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani added when the company launched VALR Pay, its vision was to create free fast and easy payments and to facilitate these payments at merchants.

"The acceptance of VALR Pay at over 1 500 Pick n Pay stores across South Africa brings this vision to fruition," said Ehsani.

De Wit added the payment method would be available at tills in a week, but a test had already been completed.

The first Bitcoin payment made through Luno was a box of Ouma Rusks.

Regulation

Last year, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority declared crypto assets were financial assets in South Africa.

This means cryptocurrencies now enjoy the same level of protection afforded to those putting their money in unit trusts, retirement funds, and other investment products.

READ MORE | Crypto will now be regulated in SA - with fines or jail time for offenders

De Wit said this allowed for a greater adoption of crypto in South Africa.

"The declaration of cryptocurrency as a financial product by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority paves the way for greater adoption in South Africa.

"Pick n Pay is to be applauded for being an early adopter merchant and getting to grips with cryptocurrencies," he added.

Cryptocurrency has become popular in recent years.

Hundreds of billions of rand of cryptocurrency have been traded on Luno alone, R4 billion worth of deposits have been recorded on Revix, another crypto provider and Binance's membership in South Africa has grown rapidly.

READ MORE | SA's crypto craze: Hundreds of billions of rands worth of digital currency have been traded

Some people invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin as a speculative investment with the anticipation of future price increases, while others believe in the fundamental value proposition of crypto as an alternative to standard fiat currencies.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pick n paylunovalrregulationcryptocurrency
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
6% - 239 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
28% - 1067 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
13% - 484 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
53% - 2038 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?

4h ago

LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?

45m ago

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.04
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
24.04
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.55
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Platinum
952.18
-0.7%
Palladium
1,223.90
+0.1%
Gold
1,938.69
-0.1%
Silver
24.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
88.55
+1.9%
Top 40
69,662
+0.9%
All Share
75,375
+0.8%
Resource 10
57,562
+0.6%
Industrial 25
104,564
+1.1%
Financial 15
17,063
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo