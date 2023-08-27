Food Review: News24 seeks diplomatic end to Nando's and Pedros 'chicken war'

Pedros and Nando's have been engaged in a chicken war for a while now, with Pedros having released about three adverts which imply that it is superior to Nando's.

News24 decided to put meals from both food outlets to the test via blind tasting in the newsroom – and a clear victor emerged.

Most of our journalists voted Pedros as the better flame-grilled fast food outlet.



In case you haven't heard, there's a serious chicken war going on between flame-grilled chicken outlets Nando's and Pedros, and, based on our review, Pedros is the superior griller.

Pedros, a relatively new kid on the block whose offering is remarkably similar to Nando's, has been taking digs at its more international competitor through various pointed adverts – and Nando's is not having any of it.

We couldn't help but try our best to bring a diplomatic end to this warfare, so we bought similar meals from the two restaurants and had a few News24 journalists blind taste the food to see which was more delicious and to guess where the food was from.

For a fair comparison, we ordered similar meals from both restaurants.



Pedros: We paid less for more

We first went to Pedros and ordered the Viva Meal, which includes a mild-flavoured full chicken, four rolls and large chips for R139.90, however, we were upsold to the full meal, which offered everything in the Viva Meal plus a salad and a 1.5-litre cooldrink for R179.90.



We also ordered a lemon and herb chicken wrap for R39.90 and mild chicken strips plus rice, which retails for R29.90. The price for everything at Pedros totalled R249.70.

Nando's: We paid more for less

At Nando's we ordered a full chicken meal with two sides (chips and four rolls) for R253; a lemon and herb chicken wrap for R69; and mild chicken strips and rice for R69. The total was R391.

The test

We laid out the food on two tables, removed the branding, and named the food samples Table A and Table B. Table A had food from Pedros while the latter had food from Nando's.

Seven participants tasted similar items from both tables and gave us their opinions.

The chicken fight: A close one, but Nando's reigns supreme

Our tasters said the chicken samples from Table A and Table B were both good, but most said Nando's chicken was better.

One taster had a hard time choosing the superior chicken.

"The chicken is a hard one; they're pretty close. I think Table B has a lasting spice and I prefer Table B's sauce. However, in terms of the chicken, both of them were tender. Both were pretty good, but I prefer B because the spice carries," she said.

Another taster preferred chicken from Nando's because it was more tender and better cooked than Table A's (Pedros).

"This one [Nando's] is well grilled. The sauce gets to the bone more, compared with the other one," she said.

Our podcast producer agreed.

"Meat A has less sauce and meat B tasted a little more hotter but has more flavour in the sauce. I prefer meat B," he said.

Although the sauce from Pedros was thicker and more appetising, Nando's chicken proved to be an undefeated heavyweight.

"In Table A, the meat was very similar [to Table B] in terms of the softness … the tenderness. When you bite into it, there aren't too many differences between the two in terms of the texture of both chicken pieces.

"But when it came to the sauce, it was definitely thicker on Table A, but the punchiness of the flavours didn't have staying power like Table B," said our managing editor.

Chicken wraps: Points to Pedros

When it came to chicken wraps, Pedros beat Nando's by a mile and then some.

"The wrap from Table A was OK. The mayonnaise was a bit tangy, but the chicken was way more seasoned than wrap B's chicken. Wrap B's chicken was a bit flat and didn't taste like anything. I prefer wrap A," said one taster.

One politics reporter said the Nando's wrap had less flavour than Pedros'.

"That wrap [Predros] is great. I like the mayo, oh my gosh!” she said.

"So sweet, so delicious. This one [Nando's] doesn't have flavour. I don't know what's going on here. They must add more mayo, maybe I'd like it."

After giving both wraps a try, our multimedia deputy editor declared Pedros the clear victor.

"I preferred the wrap on Table A. It felt more seasoned, whereas the one on the right-hand side [Table B] needed a bit more seasoning.



"This [Pedros] was seasoned not in an overwhelming way, but the flavours were 'standing' on my tongue. This side [Nando's], the flavours were sitting," she said.

Rice: Pedro's scoops Nando's again

After tasting the rice from both tables, one of the news journalists said: "They're yummy, but there's just something different in Table A. I prefer the rice from Table A, but the chicken from Table B is good."

And that was high praise coming from a self-confessed "Nando's girl".

Another news reporter said the rice from Nando's "tastes like there was a power outage while it was still being cooked. As a result, it remained unfinished."



Chips: The eyes win it for Pedros

Our vegetarian journalist from Tech & Trends tried chips from both tables and enjoyed those from Nando's better, "although they were the less pleasant to look at", he said.

"In Table B, it's a naturally flavoured chip, whereas Table A's chip is complemented beautifully by the spice mix that they have selected.

"You can replicate a nice chip, but a beautiful spice mix ... there's a secrecy to that. Ultimately, I think I prefer Table B," he said.

But there was a dissenting opinion in the mix. One taster loved the presentation and taste of the chips on Table A.

"Chips from Table A win for me. They taste fresher. Table B chips look stale and taste like they were frozen and then fried," she said.

However, she admitted that "Table B's taste homier and they're spiced nicely and taste fresher."

Our podcast producer agreed with this sentiment. He thought Pedros chips looked more appetising and fresher.

"Chips from Table A taste way better and they look more appetising. Chips from Table B look like overnight slap chips, but they don't taste bad," he said.

Rolls: Nando's ate and left no crumbs

While most journalists weren't keen on trying the rolls from both tables, all but one agreed that Nando's rolls were the best.

Verdict

Our tasters were pleasantly surprised that Pedros beat Nando's in most of the food categories.

Although most of them guessed correctly what food was from where, two out of seven tasters were convinced that the Pedros meal was from Nando's, given the striking similarities of the food items.

One taster said: "I am pleasantly surprised that the better meal was from Pedros because it's more reasonably priced. I assumed that the better of the two meals would have been from Nando's because Nando's has been doing it longer and is at a higher price point.

"I am eating humble pie. I am going to Pedros."







