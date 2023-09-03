1h ago

Gauteng government spent R490k building pothole app that has only been downloaded 11 000 times

accreditation
William Brederode
Residents in Gauteng can report potholes on the PotholeFixGP application.
  • Nearly R500 000 was spent by the government developing an application that allows Gauteng residents to report the location of potholes.
  • But nearly a year later, only 11 025 people have downloaded the application.
  • Some authorities, including the City of Johannesburg, have not interfaced data from the app into their pothole-fixing systems.
Over a year after being launched, only 11 025 people have downloaded a pothole application that cost the Gauteng government R492 528 to develop.

This was revealed by the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) in response to questions from News24.

The GDRT developed the PotholeFixGP application in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

GDRT spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said the app was meant to provide a more direct line of communication between citizens and road maintenance authorities.

App users can report a pothole to a department dashboard, which shares the location of the pothole with the relevant local road maintenance authority so that it can be repaired quickly.

Mpya claimed that the GDRT repairs 92% of the potholes that are reported on the app within one day of the pothole being reported.

"Where we are directly responsible, we have got to demonstrate that when someone reports a pothole, it will be tended to immediately," he said.

But this process is clearly not playing out for other authorities in charge of road maintenance. The responsibility for maintaining the 34 000km of road in Gauteng is shared between national and municipal authorities.

For instance, in northern and central Johannesburg, where the City of Johannesburg is responsible for most of the roads, only three of the more than 1 000 potholes reported on the app have been reported as being repaired.

The number of potholes referred in central and northern Johannesburg.
The number of repaired potholes logged in central and northern Johannesburg.

Bertha Scheepers, a spokesperson for the Johannesburg Roads Agency, said the data from the app was not directly interfaced with the City's pothole repair system.

"We are working towards an interface solution. However, in the interim, it is a manual logging process. It is also important to bear in mind that one pothole or issue could be reported on multiple platforms" Scheepers said.

News24 tested the reliability of the PotholeFixGP in Johannesburg by visiting five sites that were reported on the app as having potholes.

Of the five locations, four had already been fixed despite not being logged as such.

A reported pothole that was patched.
Pothole in road.
A reported pothole that was patched.

This brought to question the reliability of the data about the status of the other 7 989 potholes the app showed as not yet fixed.

Only a little over 1 000 potholes, around 13% of logged cases, were indicated as having been repaired.

When News24 inspected the pothole sites, there was often a pothole that was not reported on the app within 100 meters of the pothole logged on PotholeFixGP.

Pockets of success

However, it seems the app is being used successfully in certain areas.

For instance, in the area around Heidelberg, the majority of potholes are reported as being fixed.

Status of reported potholes in Heidelberg area.
Status of reported potholes in Heidelberg area.


