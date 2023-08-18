Love in the air: This South African woman flew to Germany to officially meet her online boyfriend

A South African blogger and "momfluencer" travelled to Germany to meet her online South African boyfriend who lives abroad.

The pair met briefly in SA years back but only connected on a professional level, and later started talking online again.

After embarking on a relationship, the couple decided to meet officially five months later.

In a short vlog captured on TikTok, which has now amassed over 600 000 views, Phalaetsile shared her journey to Germany in July to meet her online boyfriend, whom she had been dating for about five months at the time.

The couple, who had South Africans in awe over their love story, met for the first time on social media about five years ago.



“I met my partner on Facebook in 2018 when he sent me a friend request after I was invited to an event for teens by a mutual friend and fellow activist of ours.

“I was speaking on 'My body my choice' at the event, and this is part of the activist and community building work me and my partner are involved in; hence he ended up sending the friend request," she said.

According to Phalaetsile, the pair were both in separate relationships at the time and connected mostly on matters related to work.

They saw each other again in 2021 at an abortion event in Sandton, where they briefly waved at each other and went on about their separate lives.

“Long story short, I went through a breakup in 2022, and a few months after that, he started flirting with me on Facebook, talking about taking me on a date, and eventually he started asking me out and further asked me out on a Twitter space called Mjolo with Azola.

“I realised he was serious and believed he was a great person, and we have some fundamental beliefs, so I gave it a shot,” Phalaetsile told News24.

After kicking off the romance, the couple decided to start making plans to meet around March as it was important to both of them to be together physically.

Phalaetsile initially suggested that her boyfriend return back home for the official meeting, but they both agreed that seeing each other in a different country would make things a little more exciting.

“When it comes to romantic relationships, it’s important to be physically compatible, so at some point, we needed to see each other.

“I initially said he should come home and we’ll meet when he’s here, but we both agreed that maybe seeing each other in a different setting, away from home and its expectations, would be great for us. But he did also want to travel around Germany with me and I thought that was a romantic idea,” she said.

Since Phalaetsile is unemployed and a freelancer, going to Germany made even more sense as she wanted to see if there were employment opportunities.

Nerves all the way

As the days leading up to the meeting approached, the 32-year-old mother of two was very nervous and unable to sleep.

She was nervous about flying and was unsettled by the fact that she would be leaving the continent for the first time.

“There was also nervousness about me and him. Whether things will be okay [and] what if he doesn’t like certain things about me. Looking back, I think that was normal. We both felt that way. We had excitement as well.

“On the flight itself, I got emotional. I think I cried when I landed in Amsterdam because I just couldn’t believe we did it. Long distance relationships are challenging, can feel lonely and sometimes, especially when you haven’t met the person, it can feel like it’s not a real or legitimate relationship,” she said.

Potential risks

Apart from pre-flight jitters, meeting an online partner can be nerve-wracking, given that they could likely switch up on you. Phalaetsile said she thought about that but didn’t let it deter her.

“I did think about that briefly, but I knew there was no way he would have switched up on me. I had known this person for a while, albeit online but we know the same people. I had also already met his sister sometime in February.

“But I also know people living in Germany, who would have helped me in any situation. But I knew my partner was committed to me. It showed in his actions,” she said.

Saving up and travelling strategically

According to Phalaetsile, the total cost of travelling to Germany was over R19 000, and her boyfriend, who had been sending her money to buy a ticket monthly, funded 80% of the trip and accommodation.

She also went during the three-week July school holidays when her sons were visiting family.

“My children were visiting family for that period which is what usually happens during school holidays. So, being away from them was okay because I knew they were well taken care of, and I stayed in constant communication, especially with my eldest. We agreed to text daily even if it’s just an emoji,” she told News24.

With love still in the air, Phalaetsile said her plan with her partner right now is for them to continue to keep getting to know each other.



