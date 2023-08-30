58m ago

SA’s revolutionary 3D printing technology awaits regulatory approval

accreditation
William Brederode
South Africa's first 3D-printed low-cost home. (Screenshot/Africa News)
  • In January this year, the first 3D printed house was built in South Africa.
  • Eight months later, the technology is awaiting regulatory approval and more testing before a wider rollout will be possible.
  • The technology could be revolutionary for the building of RDP homes in the country.
No more houses have been printed in South Africa in the eight months since the first three dimensional (3D) printed house was built in the country. Regulatory approval for potentially revolutionary 3D printing building techniques is in the waiting.

3D printing technology allows for physical objects to be built from digital models and has a variety of applications, including the construction of housing.

In January this year, the University of Johannesburg, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), built the first 3D-printed house in South Africa which was completed in just eight hours on the UJ campus.

Speaking at the launch event earlier this year, Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande said the technology could provide a solution to the housing crisis in the country.

"It is a quick way to build good quality houses and the whole process also has a much smaller impact on the environment," he said.

He added that R6 million had been spent on the printer for this initiative.

But the construction method needs to undergo tests to make sure that the structures it creates are fit for purpose before it can be rolled out more widely.

This is according to Dr Ntebo Ngcobo, the head of the Department of Civil Engineering Technology at UJ, the department leading the 3D house printing project for the university.

She explained that, eight months after the launch event, no more houses have been built using the technology, as regulatory hurdles need to be cleared, and the pilot for the project has been slightly delayed.

"With any new technology, especially in the housing sector, you need to get some approvals," she said.

Ngcobo said that those involved with the project had submitted proposals to Agrément, to get approvals for the new construction method and materials.

Agrément is an entity of the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. Amongst its functions is to provide assurances that non-standardised construction-related products are fit for purpose, by testing and providing certification for the products.

Ngcobo said that the 3D house printing technology would undergo a variety of stress tests, including the product's resistance to fire, water penetration, the acoustics of the buildings, and their structural integrity.

Pilot

While the project waits for regulatory approval, Ngcobo said that a pilot project to print more test buildings in KwaZulu-Natal was in the pipeline.

In a written speech published at the time of the launch, Nzimande said the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements was involved with a pilot project to build a "community centre" in the uMhlathuze Municipality, before building more houses.

Ngcobo said that this pilot could be built without the approval certificates from Agrément, but that there had been a delay in getting the pilot project underway.

"We are already behind because KZN was saying, can we try and move around August, and we are now at the end of August."

News24 reached out to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements, but received no response by the time of publication.

In the meantime, Ngcobo said the university was planning to build more structures on the campus to allow students to keep practicing using the technology and to experiment with the use of different materials.

She said the department had developed a locally manufactured material with which to construct the houses. The first 3D-printed house was built with imported material.

Ngcobo said she expected a wider rollout of the technology to be possible in South Africa in a year's time.

"I am hoping by this time next year we will have good news," she added.


university of johannesburgdepartment of science and innovationblade nzimandehousing3d printed
