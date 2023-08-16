1h ago

Small-scale solar is eating municipalities' lunch

William Brederode
South Africa has seen a rapid uptake of solar in recent months
  • There has been a rapid uptake of solar energy in South Africa, meaning less energy is being demanded from the grid.
  • This is reducing the revenue that municipalities are generating from the sale of electricity.
  • It is a challenge for municipalities, but also presents a revenue recovery opportunity if appropriate policies are put in place.
The surge in solar installations in South Africa is eating into the revenue that municipalities receive from the sale of electricity.

Electricity revenue is the lifeblood of municipalities and is critical to their ability to pay their bills and provide services.

Recently released Eskom data revealed that the rapid uptake of solar energy in South Africa decreased the amount of electricity demanded from the grid, thereby reducing electricity sales.

Eskom estimated the output of "rooftop solar" by comparing the demand for electricity at a substation level on days when there was high cloud cover, to the demand when there was low cloud cover, when all other logical variables were the same.

It estimated that a maximum of 4 411.50 megawatts of electricity was generated by solar panels in South Africa that were not contracted to it. In March 2022, the maximum solar output was only 983.1 megawatts.

This is an almost 350% increase in the maximum output of solar not contracted to Eskom over a period of 16 months, which shows the rapid uptake of solar by households and businesses in South Africa.

Table of provincial solar output.
Table showing a monthly breakdown of Eskom's estimations of the maximum output of solar PV not contracted to it.

Another indicator of the rapid uptake of solar is the rapid growth in the amount spent on solar panels in South Africa.

The import data was shared on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, by Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, a senior economist at independent think tank Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies.

In the first half of 2023, solar panels worth  R12 billion were imported into South Africa -  more than double the amount spent on solar imports in the whole of 2022.

A range of solar incentives are also in place in South Africa to boost solar adoption.

A revenue headache

The rapid uptake of small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) is starting to hit municipalities in their pockets, according to Matthew Cruise, an energy expert at Hohm Energy.

Cruise said the increased output from SSEG reduced the amount of demand for electricity from the grid, which means that municipalities are not able to raise as much revenue from the sale of electricity.

Chris Gower, the revenue protection manager at Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCMM), estimates that Buffalo City is losing around R350 million in income from the sale of electricity.

Gower was speaking at the annual convention of the Southern Africa Revenue Protection Association and provided comment to News24.

The BCMM recently conducted a cost-of-supply study which showed decreasing electricity sales in the metro, and that BCMM was under cost reflective with its tariffs, meaning that it is currently costing the metro significantly more to supply electricity services than it is able to recover from tariffs.

This downward trend in electricity sales has been exacerbated by load shedding.

The revenue loss from SSEG wasn't factored into the cost of supply study.

Gower said when he accounts for the revenue loss from SSEG, Buffalo City's budget is running at a deficit in the order of R800 million for this financial year.

"Obviously it's not sustainable and urgent intervention is needed," said Gower. 

He said tariffs were being redesigned to address this revenue shortfall, and the BCMM needs to tighten its belt to reduce internal costs. 

"We are going to reduce internal staff costs. I don't know about other municipalities, but our overtime bill is through the roof. We are paying way too much for overtime. All those costs need to be cut down drastically" said Gower.

Gower explained that the BCMM would also reduce bulk purchases from Eskom, given the electricity demand reduction, which will bring down their costs.

But if municipalities are not able to collect revenue sales income, he said, they will struggle to fund their development projects or Eskom bills, which will impact service delivery.

Electricity revenue no longer a 'golden egg'

The revenue that municipalities receive from the sale of electricity and water is by far the largest proportion of their income.

The 2022/23 Medium Term Revenue and Expenditure Framework (MTREF) released by National Treasury provides a breakdown of the largest expenses and revenue sources for South African municipalities.

Service charges were budgeted to provide almost half of the R487 billion that all the municipalities were expected to raise in 2022/2023.

The amount of revenue generated from service charges for municipalities is expected to increase over the next three years on the basis of the figures in the MTREF.

Given the potential impact of SSEG on the revenue received by municipalities from the sale of electricity, Gower said "electricity service is no longer the golden egg it used to be".

Solutions

Cruise said the rollout of smart meters and the implementation of feed-in tariffs would turn the potential revenue challenge of SSEG into an opportunity to increase revenue for municipalities.

Feed-in tariffs allow solar owners to be paid for feeding electricity back into the grid. Municipalities could profit from selling this electricity to other customers for a profit.

"When you have a feed-in tariff that is priced correctly, it incentivises people to get a smart meter," said Cruise. An additional benefit of this is that the introduction of smart meters will limit the ability of customers to bridge or bypass their meters.

Cruise said that as municipalities start to see the hit to their revenue from SSEG, there might be more urgency to get feed-in-tariff policies in place.

"It is starting to hit them in their pockets which gives them much more of an incentive," he said.


