OpenAI launches business version of ChatGPT after blowback over privacy

Early corporate adopters of ChatGPT's business version include Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies and PwC.
Cytonn Photography/Pexels

ChatGPT creator OpenAI has unveiled a business version of its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot as the California-based startup grapples with declining users and concerns about the potential harms of AI.

ChatGPT Enterprise features improved security and privacy, with early corporate adopters including Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies and PwC, OpenAI said in a blog post on Monday.

“We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive,” OpenAI said.

“Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customised for your organisation, and that protects your company data.”

ChatGPT Enterprise also features unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities and customisation options, the company said.

ChatGPT has been criticised by privacy experts for scooping up vast troves of internet data, including personal information and stolen data, without permission.

Italy banned the platform earlier this year before lifting the ban after OpenAI addressed privacy concerns raised by the country’s data-protection watchdog.

Tech giants including Apple, Amazon and Samsung have barred their employees from using ChatGPT at work due to concerns for the security of sensitive company information.

OpenAI is also struggling to maintain public enthusiasm for ChatGPT, with the app’s traffic dropping by nearly 10 percent in both June and July.

In a Pew poll released on Monday, more than two-thirds of Americans who had heard of ChatGPT expressed support for greater regulation of the platform, while 52 percent said they were more concerned than excited about the growing use of AI.

ChatGPT Enterprise’s launch follows Microsoft’s release in July of Bing Chat Enterprise, which touts stronger data protections for businesses.


businesschatgptartificial intelligencegenerative ai
