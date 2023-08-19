LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

On Friday, Housing MEC Lebogang Maile called a News24 journalist a "stupid racist white man" and told him to "shut up".

This was after being asked for an update on an investigation into millions of rand in loans granted by a Gauteng government entity to a company owned by Nceba Nonkwelo, Paul Mashatile's son-in-law.



