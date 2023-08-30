WATCH LIVE | ON THE RECORD 2023: A summit about South Africa's future

News24's On The Record summit is back and with a bang. This time around, we ask if South Africa is ready for a coalition government without the ANC? Will the Springboks beat the odds and bring home the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time? And when will load shedding end?

The summit, in partnership with Nedbank, takes place at the Kyalami International Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 31 August.

Join News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson and his team of top editors and journalists on stage with panellists like Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, former Springbok coach Jake White, Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso and the country's anti-corruption czar, Advocate Andrea Johnson from the Investigating Directorate.

