15 Aug

WATCH | Memorial for Cape Town cop killed during taxi strike, another caught in gang crossfire

  • The City of Cape Town honoured two recently slain learner law enforcement officers during an emotional memorial service on Monday night.
  • One of the officers was gunned down while on patrol in Nyanga during the violent taxi strike.
  • Another was caught in gang crossfire while walking with his daughter in Mitchells Plain.

On Monday evening the City of Cape Town bid a final farewell to two learner law enforcement officers Zamikhaya Kwinana, who was killed during the recent taxi strike, and Toufeek Williams, who was caught in gang crossfire while off duty.

"These brutal murders have reverberated through our city," said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who addressed the crowd gathered by the Memorial Wall at the Cape Town Civic Centre.

Kwinana, a 33-year-old father of four, joined the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) in August 2022 after working for several private security firms. A year later, on Friday, 4 August, Kwinana was shot dead while driving in a marked law enforcement vehicle during a patrol in Nyanga.

Kwinana was one of five people killed during a violent, week-long taxi strike.

Those responsible for Kwinana's callous murder have not yet been arrested. A R250 000 reward has been offered for any information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible.  

Williams was gunned down on 30 July in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. The 37-year-old was off duty at the time of the shooting, walking with his 2-year-old daughter in Hengelaar Street, when he was caught in gang crossfire. A suspect believed to be involved in his murder has been arrested.

READ | 'It's still unbelievable': Cape Town family of murdered LEAP officer battling to come to terms with loss

"It's heartbreaking that his life was tragically cut short, as he had an abundance of potential. The void left by his absence is immeasurable," said officer Robin Peters, a shift colleague of Williams, as she sobbed at the podium.

"Each day is a reminder of his absence… his laughter that will never grace our lives again."

Kwinana and Williams were praised as being steadfast with bright futures in law enforcement by Safety and Security Portfolio Committee chairperson, councillor Mzwakhe Nqavashe. He described the job as being fraught with danger at every turn.

"It's impossible to make sense of the loss of such fine officers," said Nqavashe, adding that the big turnout of officers and officials was a testament to the impact they had.

"There are few undertakings so noble as protecting your community. It attracts those who truly believe they can make a difference. There are many who enter and serve with distinction… and a select few who soar above the rest. This is the dominion where officer Williams and officer Kwinana operated each day and every day."

