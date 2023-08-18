54m ago

WATCH | Once in a (honey)moon: Belgian newlyweds spot baboons attacking leopard at Kruger Park

Thahasello Mphatsoe
A troops of baboons attacked a leopard at Kruger National Park last week.
  • A European couple honeymooning at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga caught a rare sighting last week. 
  • During a game drive, they saw a troop of baboons attack a leopard. 
  • SANParks said instances of prey retaliating against predators were common in the wild.

Merve Mersinligil has a collection of stamps in her passport.

As an experienced traveller, very little still surprises her. However, for the first on her travels, she was at a loss for words last week. 

"The unexpectedness of it all left us momentarily stunned. Only later [when we were] back at the camp and shared the video with the park rangers, did the gravity of the encounter sink in," the Belgian pianist told News24. 

The video in question has now gone viral. 

Mersinligil is in the country with her husband, Viktor Szontagh, to celebrate their recent wedding. 

Unexpected sighting

Last week, while on a game drive at the Kruger National Park, the couple encountered a roadblock. 

A troop of baboons had walked onto the road, forcing the couple's car to a standstill. 

They were irritated because the delay would make them late for their check-in at the camp.  

The park has a strict curfew. Mersinligil decided she'd record the baboons as a defence against their lateness. 

Moments after pressing record, an unexpected "guest" joined the troop - a leopard.

The baboons didn't take kindly to the spotted feline, and they attacked. 

The couple remained calm throughout the encounter, keeping their windows shut and their car stationary. 

"Our intention was not to disrupt the natural unfolding of the event," Szontagh said.

Unpredictable wildlife

"Instances of prey retaliating against predators are common in the wild. No creature wishes to lose its life. The baboons' collective power gave them an upper hand against a lone predator," Isaac Phaahla, communications and marketing general manager at SANParks, told News24. 

This rare encounter showcased the inherent unpredictability of wildlife.

"The baboons were aware of their numerical strength and chose to stand their ground against the leopard's attack. The reasons behind the leopard's bold move; perhaps inexperience or hunger? It will remain a mystery," said Phaahla.

Merve Mersinligil and her husband, Viktor Szontagh celebrating their nuptials.
A troop of baboons attacked a leopard at the Kruger National Park last week.
Merve Mersinligil in front of her chalet at the Kruger National Park.


