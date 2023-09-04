21m ago

Share

WATCH | Urban Oasis: This Hout Bay food garden keeps vulnerable children better nourished

accreditation
Luke Daniel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Urban Oasis, a six-part video series, looks at community food gardening projects that employ, up-skill, and feed local residents. The series explores themes of sustainability, self-reliance, food security, community-building, and environmental impact.

  • A community food garden in Hout Bay supplies fresh vegetables to 26 early childhood development centres.
  • The Love in a Bowl project started in 2015 with just a single vegetable circle and has grown to include a farmer's market and community composting initiative.
  • During the pandemic-induced lockdown, the organisation partnered with community leaders to distribute weekly food parcels of organic vegetables in Imizamo Yethu.

Produce from a local food garden that started as a single vegetable circle eight years ago now feeds hundreds of vulnerable children in Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg in Hout Bay.

South Africa's Early Childhood Development (ECD) policy recognises healthy eating in infancy and childhood as vital for optimal health, growth, and development.

Despite this, a 2022 study found that 65% of the country's four to five-year-olds fail to meet their age's expected early learning and physical growth standards. A quarter of children surveyed showed signs of long-term malnutrition, which presents itself as stunted physical growth.

Hunger among children only worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic as ECD centres closed and household incomes plummeted.

During this time, a non-profit organisation in Hout Bay – Love in a Bowl – began distributing weekly food parcels of organic vegetables. This produce, grown at the Love in a Bowl farm, found its way to the most vulnerable households in Imizamo Yethu through a network of community leaders and a WhatsApp group.

READ | Grandmother’s food garden awarded

The feeding programme then further developed into a community clean-up initiative.

This type of evolution has come to typify the Love in a Bowl project, which began in 2015 as one lone vegetable circle tended to by a single gardener. The humble garden supplied vegetable soup to one community programme each week.

Community food gardens in South Africa
The Love in a Bowl food garden in Hout Bay.

Today, the farm includes 50 vegetable circles, supported by nearly 40 staff and interns, which supplies fresh produce to 26 early childhood development centres in Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg. 

Love in a Bowl has also formed valuable donation and supply partnerships with the local Spar franchise, hotels, and restaurants. A market at the farm, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, offers organically grown seasonal vegetables, juices, free-range eggs, homemade bread, honey, and sauces.

ALSO READ | Community food garden takes root in field where tents once stood

A community composting initiative, the latest addition to the Love in a Bowl project, adds to the goal of sustainability by collecting kitchen waste to enrich the soil used to grow vegetables.

Ziyanda Phandle, Love in a Bowl's farm manager said: 

Because we're a non-profit organisation, the composting project that we recently started is going to help us a lot because currently, we're carrying a huge cost of compost.

"Once that is up and running, at least we'll be able to use those funds that we currently use for compost for something else that can benefit the community."

Ladles of Love supplement the vegetables supplied to the ECD centres with donated dry goods, and Phandle hopes to include warm meals in future.

"It's very important for the kids to grow up, knowing they must eat vegetables, and that's where this project comes in because the communities we are delivering to are really disadvantaged… if the kids are hungry, they won't be able to learn," says Phandle.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ladles of lovelove in a bowlcape townwestern capefood securityeducationcommunity garden
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
6% - 161 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
28% - 723 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
12% - 311 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
54% - 1401 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

31 Aug

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.90
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.87
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.42
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
957.90
-0.1%
Palladium
1,226.81
+0.3%
Gold
1,942.98
+0.1%
Silver
24.15
-0.2%
Brent Crude
88.55
+1.9%
Top 40
69,893
+1.2%
All Share
75,511
+1.0%
Resource 10
58,095
+1.6%
Industrial 25
104,684
+1.2%
Financial 15
17,052
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo