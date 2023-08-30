WATCH | 'We need to challenge toxic masculinity,' Ramaphosa tells school boys during GBV dialogue

President Cyril Ramaphosa was engaged in a dialogue with a group of young schoolboys about how to challenge gender-based violence, femicide, and toxic masculinity.



The event at the Maponya Hall in Soweto is part of the Presidential Young Men and Boys Indaba programme.

The pupils, from various Gauteng secondary schools, were allowed to pose questions to the president.

"President... I am concerned about the households where boys grew up without fathers and where some are absent. Could you outline your strategy for addressing this issue?" Riza Seluchi asked Ramaphosa.



"What about the boys that aren't here? I think the focus must be on them," said Arabile Maphiri.

Ramaphosa told the pupils that "we need to challenge toxic masculinity" and cautioned them against demeaning and degrading women.



The programme is set to continue for the remainder of the year.



