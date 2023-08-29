WATCH | Cape Town's top firefighters prepare for World Rescue Challenge

A team of firefighters will represent Cape Town and South Africa at the World Rescue Challenge in October.

The annual event challenges specialist extrication teams from around the world to 'develop and enhance their skills, and to help raise awareness of the global problem of road death and injury'.

The team will attempt to free a patient from a crashed vehicle in the quickest time.

Six Cape Town firefighters are headed to Spain to participate in one of their industry's most gruelling competitions.

"It's an honour and a privilege to represent our city at the World Rescue Challenge," Morné Haskell, Goodwood Fire Station commander and incident commander of the Cape Town Destroyers, told News24.



In October, Haskell and his colleagues will compete against top international specialist extrication teams in a series of extrication and trauma contests on the Spanish island of Lanzarote.



Practice makes perfect



To prepare for the competition, the Goodwood Fire Station staged a motor vehicle accident last week.



On the lot, a car rested precariously on another, a scene commonly encountered by Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services.



Armed with steel-cutting equipment, the team demonstrated how they'd rescue crash victims while ensuring that injuries are handled with care.



Haskell said reducing harm required more than great equipment; "experience, dedication and training" are fundamental.

WATCH | 'It's a lifestyle': Meet Cape Town's fittest firefighter

"Everything revolves around safety, and it's a patient-driven exercise. We want to remove the vehicle from around the patient to get the patient out safely and get the patient to the hospital where they will receive further medical treatment."



Aiming for a higher ranking



Last year, the Cape Town Destroyers travelled to Luxembourg to battle it out with 70 teams for the title of extrication and trauma champions.



They didn't take gold, but came out tenth in the standard 20-minute extrication scenario.



As the only African team this year, the Cape Town Destroyers want to improve their 2022 standing.



"It is very beneficial to us, as a team, to go there and also attend all their workshops. We could learn quite a bit and bring it back to our staff so they can deliver better services to our communities," explains Arlene Wehr, the City's Fire and Rescue head of operations in District West.







