02 Sep

Share

Australian ex-childcare worker pleads guilty to sexual abuse of some 60 girls

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former childcare worker Ashley Griffith pleaded guilty to raping and sexually abusing dozens of girls in Australia and Italy. (Twenty47studio/Getty Images)
Former childcare worker Ashley Griffith pleaded guilty to raping and sexually abusing dozens of girls in Australia and Italy. (Twenty47studio/Getty Images)

Former childcare worker Ashley Paul Griffith on Monday pleaded guilty to raping, sexually abusing and exploiting dozens of girls under his care in Australia and Italy.

It took Judge Anthony Rafter more than two hours to read out the 307 charges against Griffith in the Brisbane courtroom where several victims and their families had gathered, according to state broadcast ABC.

Police accused the 46-year-old of being one of Australia's worst-ever paedophiles after the charges against him were made public last year.

Griffith was first arrested in 2022 for making child sexual abuse content. A year later, he was charged with 1 623 offences against 91 children.

READ | Australian police arrest 19 for child sex abuse offences after FBI tip-off

However, some charges were dropped, and the ABC reported that Monday's charges related to roughly 60 children. Many of the victims were under the age of 12.

The offences happened between 2003 and 2022 in twelve different locations across Australia as well as Pisa, Italy.

Griffith is in custody and will be sentenced at a later date. The court heard sentencing could take more than two days to give time to read victim impact statements, the ABC reported.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Related Links
'Unusual factual matrix' spares 3 people from life term for murder of kids believed to be possessed
Western Cape teacher fired after allegedly sending sex positions to pupil on WhatsApp
Limpopo teen arrested over rape, sexual assault of two six-year-old girls at school
Read more on:
australiacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
47% - 2404 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
47% - 2429 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 326 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.98
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.58
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.88
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.07
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Platinum
906.94
+0.3%
Palladium
937.74
+0.2%
Gold
2,485.75
-0.3%
Silver
27.85
-0.6%
Brent Crude
73.75
-5.1%
Top 40
74,807
0.0%
ALSI
82,157
0.0%
RESI 10
54,270
0.0%
INDI 25
112,577
0.0%
FINI 15
20,587
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community

01 Sep

Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo